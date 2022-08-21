Western Big 6 volleyball capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Morgan DeBruine

2021 record: 8-21, 3-11 WB6

Impact player: Clair Hulke, jr., MB/OH

Newcomers to watch: Tyla Thomas, sr., MB; Ashley Wood, fr., OH; Megan Hulke, fr., S; Emilye Polich, fr., MB; Delaney Orendorff, fr., MB; Izzy Schneider, fr., L

Outlook: Alleman volleyball held its own last season when the school was going through vast changes, and coach Debruine believes it is only a matter of time until the Pioneers turn into a team to beat. Hulke returns after leading the team in kills and blocks last season. Alleman loses its two senior leaders in Annie VanDeHeede and Colleen Kenney from last year’s squad, but DeBruine said she is very impressed with the incoming freshman class. DeBruine mentioned six freshman that stood out in early season practices who could make an immediate impact.

Galesburg

Head coach: Mindy Matthews

2021 record: 12-24, 3-11

Impact players: Kiarra Kilgore, jr., OH; Capre Ferguson, sr., L; Hannah Dillbeck, sr., S

Newcomers to watch: Avery Wolfe, sr., DS; Parker Cash, sr., MH

Outlook: For the first time in 27 years, Marla Clay won’t be at the helm of Galesburg volleyball. Mindy Matthews takes over for Clay who retired last season with a career 408-430 record. Kilgore and Ferguson will head the charge of a Galesburg team that has quite a few returning pieces. Wolfe and Cash found varsity playing time last year but could find an expanded role this season. The Silver Streaks struggled in conference play and had their season come to an end in the playoffs against Rock Island, but the team should improve for 2022.

Geneseo

Head coach: Casey Komel

2021 record: 22-13, 9-5

Impact players: Alysia Perez, jr., S; Delainey VanRycke, sr., DS

Newcomers to watch: Lizzie Rapps, fr., OH; Jillian Beneke, jr., MH; Katie VanDeWoestyne,so., MH; Annie Wirth, sr., MB

Outlook: The Maple Leafs finished fourth in the WB6 last year despite finishing the season with the second most wins in the league. Geneseo will be without its leading scorer and blocker from a year ago in Hannah Copeland, but the Maple Leafs bring back Perez and VanRycke who will direct an otherwise young core on the court. Wirth, a standout in basketball and track and field, is giving high school volleyball a shot for the first time and could earn playing time quickly.

Moline

Head coach: Jenna Laxton

2021 record: 29-8, 14-0

Impact players: Sam Veto, sr., MH; Caylee Brandes, sr., OH; Megan DePoorter, sr., L/DS; Lucy Irvine, jr., OH

Newcomers to watch: Maddie Determan, so., MH; Bella Skeffington, so., OPP

Outlook: Moline didn’t drop a single set in conference play last season on its way to a league title. Ella Ramsay, the Maroons’ leading attacker from a year ago, is now at Loyola University Chicago, but Moline brings back Veto, Brandes and DePoorter. Veto and Brandes are one of the best outside duos in the conference and DePoorter is a floor general that will be involved in every set play for Moline. Laxton takes over for Sarah Fetter after she retired from coaching at the end of the season. The team has also raved about sophomores Maddie Determan and Bell Skeffington.

Quincy

Head coach: Katelin Brown

2021 record: 8-26, 4-10

Impact players: Kaley Summers, so., OH; Carley Owsley, sr., L; Naveah Baker, sr., OH; Ava Crist, so., S

Newcomers to watch: Ayanna Douglas, so., OH; Lydia Peters, so.

Outlook: Quincy didn’t have the season it wanted last year, but coach Brown said she expects to see that record improve tremendously from last season. The Blue Devils return four starters for 2022, including Owsley and Baker. Owsley recorded 219 digs and Baker racked up 75 kills and 20 aces last season. Summers and Crist, both sophomores, also return after successful 2021 campaigns. Summers struck 89 kills and had 185 digs while Crist compiled 123 assists and 17 aces last year.

Rock Island

Head coach: Morgan Gray

2021 record: 21-12, 11-3

Impact players: Addie Bomelyn, jr., OH; Sienna Mikaio, sr., L; Kayla Rice, sr., OH; Mari Churchill, sr., S; Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham, sr., MH; Lily DeRudder, sr., DS

Newcomers to watch: Autumn Stone, jr., MH; Quinci Bumgarner, sr., OH; Amanda Mumma, jr., DS; Alexis Clark, sr., MB

Outlook: Rock Island won its first regional title since 2013 last year with a large group of seniors. Still, the Rocks still bring back a lot of talent. Bomelyn will be the Rocks’ go-to offensive weapon while Rice has shown the ability to have a powerful arm. Mikaio and Churchill control the defense and Robinson-Cunningham will see an expanded role after collecting varsity time last season. The Rocks finished second in the WB6 last season and another high finish is expected for the group in 2022.

Sterling

Head coach: Dale Dykeman

2021 record: 16-18, 10-4

Impact players: Grace Egan, sr., OH; Katie Rowzee, sr., OH; Delali Amankwa, so., S; Katie Dittmar, sr., OH

Newcomers to watch: Kirra Gibson, jr., MH; Emma Smith, jr., L

Outlook: Sterling finished third in the Western Big 6 last season, but bring back a handful of talent highlighted by Egan, the league MVP. The Ohio State University commit racked up 481 kills and 36 aces in her junior campaign. The Golden Warriors also bring back Rowzee, Amankwa and Dittmar who each earned all-conference honors last season. With Egan in charge, Sterling will be in play with Moline for a conference title.

United Township

Head coach: Hannah Cameron

2021 record: 2-27, 2-12

Impact players: Lillian Severtsgaard, jr., OH/DS; Ella Harris, sr., OH; Teegan Rice, jr., MH

Newcomers to watch: Emily Ruiz, sr., DS; Olivia Hansen, sr., OH

Outlook: Last season didn’t go as planned for UT. Roster moves were frequent and many nights players were forced to learn new positions. In 2022, those problems should be resolved. The roster size has grown and UT has brought in Cameron from Galesburg to head the Panthers. Severtsgaard, the Panthers’ only returning all-conference member, will be tasked with doing it all for UT. How quickly the team can respond to Cameron’s new playbook will be important to watch early in the season.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone