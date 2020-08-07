Wexell sisters coaching volleyball

During their playing days together with the Spartans, Brooklyn Wexell alternated between the libero and setter positions, with Paige up front as a middle blocker; the duo were looking to carry that synchronicity over to the coaching ranks.

But when the ROWVA position opened up, the older Wexell encouraged her younger sister to strike out on her own.

"When she was offered the job, we talked about it and I told her to do what's best for her," Brooklyn said. "We were actually set to play each other for Volley for the Cure, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 19; we joked about it being `The Battle of the Sisters.' I'm super-pumped for when that happens; I think it's going to be a big hit."

For her part, the older Wexell, who works as a special education teacher in Atkinson, is taking the reins of a Ridgewood squad she has worked with on the junior high and JV levels over the last four years. In addition to having played in the program, she looks to use that experience to benefit the Spartans.

"I loved coaching under Amanda and Ali (Jones). I waited my turn, and I loved that I get this opportunity; it's an awesome opportunity," she said. "I'm excited to see how the girls will do, and how far we can take this."