Wexell sisters coaching volleyball

Graduates of Cambridge High School and former Ridgewood volleyball teammates, sisters Brooklyn and Paige Wexell were reunited last fall as members of the Spartan coaching staff.
With Brooklyn Wexell, a 2013 graduate, moving up to succeed Amanda Bennett as the Spartans' head coach for the upcoming school year, 2015 graduate Paige was excited about the opportunity to work with her older sibling as varsity assistant.
After all, the pair had followed similar paths — both went on from Cambridge to play two years of JUCO volleyball at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg before finishing up their studies at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
However, fate had different plans. With Paige Wexell set to become a seventh-12th grade math teacher at ROWVA this upcoming year, she was also offered the vacant head-coaching job for the Tigers' volleyball squad. After much deliberation, she decided to take on the challenge of her first head-coaching assignment.
"It was a big decision to make; I wasn't sure if I wanted to leave my sister," Paige said. "Last year, I was the freshman coach and she was the fresh-soph coach, and we were going to take over the (Ridgewood) program together. Then, I accepted a teaching job at ROWVA, and they offered me the volleyball coaching job.
"Coaching with my sister was so much fun, so it's hard to make the transition away from working with her. At the same time, I'm absolutely pumped about (the ROWVA job). I'm looking to take this head-on and build up the program."
During their playing days together with the Spartans, Brooklyn Wexell alternated between the libero and setter positions, with Paige up front as a middle blocker; the duo were looking to carry that synchronicity over to the coaching ranks.
But when the ROWVA position opened up, the older Wexell encouraged her younger sister to strike out on her own.
"When she was offered the job, we talked about it and I told her to do what's best for her," Brooklyn said. "We were actually set to play each other for Volley for the Cure, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 19; we joked about it being `The Battle of the Sisters.' I'm super-pumped for when that happens; I think it's going to be a big hit."
For her part, the older Wexell, who works as a special education teacher in Atkinson, is taking the reins of a Ridgewood squad she has worked with on the junior high and JV levels over the last four years. In addition to having played in the program, she looks to use that experience to benefit the Spartans.
"I loved coaching under Amanda and Ali (Jones). I waited my turn, and I loved that I get this opportunity; it's an awesome opportunity," she said. "I'm excited to see how the girls will do, and how far we can take this."
More than that, both sisters are excited that there will be a volleyball season, albeit in the spring instead of the upcoming autumn. Under the modified IHSA schedule, volleyball gets underway with the first day of practice on Feb. 15.
"We were definitely concerned they were going to cancel the season," Brooklyn Wexell said. "We're happy to have one, even if it is pushed to the spring."
The younger Wexell, who said she even took over Brooklyn's apartment leases during their collegiate days in Galesburg and Macomb, feels that even by coaching rival teams in the Lincoln Trail Conference instead of working together, they can still bolster one another.
"I think even with us being at different schools, we can do our part to help each other," said Paige. "I can't wait to play her."
