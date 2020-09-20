Wheeler remembered for coaching expertise, kindheartedness

Over the course of a three-decade long career as head volleyball coach at Moline and Orion, Jack Wheeler made a name for himself due to the vast success his teams produced on the court.
Away from the sidelines, Wheeler was equally influential in the lives of the student-athletes under his tutelage and those who were a part of his coaching staffs over the years.
So when the 72-year-old Wheeler, who had retired from coaching at the end of last year, passed away at home this past Thursday following a battle with lung cancer, the news came as a deep shock.
"I knew he wasn't feeling well and had been in the hospital, but he came home earlier (last) week, so I thought that was a good sign," said Sydney Adams, a 2010 Orion graduate who had succeeded her former coach after serving as his varsity assistant last year, a season that produced a 37-2 finish and a run to the Class 2A super-sectionals.
"He had ended up being diagnosed with lung cancer, and it progressed and took a toll the last eight months. It wasn't a secret; our staff and the people in our program and district knew it, but it wasn't out there for everyone to know. It was a shock to him, his family and to the rest of us when we found out he had cancer.
"His doctors were trying to control and limit the pain. When I got the call Thursday morning, it was a big shock. We had hoped he could fight it and knock it out of the park, but that wasn't meant to be."
When he left the Charger bench last December, Wheeler capped a coaching career that saw him win nearly 800 matches, including a 479-83-4 mark in 15 seasons with Orion. His tenure there included 12 regional championships, sectional titles in 2015 and '19 and a 2A state-runner up finish of 40-1 in '15.
Prior to arriving at Orion, he guided Moline volleyball from 1985 to '98 and turned in a 280-122-15 record with the Maroons, guiding them to eight regional titles and sectional crowns in 1985 and '87, including a fourth-place Class AA state finish in '85.
"Jack was always a student of the game and was always constantly learning," said Natalie Weller, who was starting her fourth year as Orion's head coach in 2000 when Wheeler joined her staff, starting a five-year stint as her top assistant before eventually taking over the Chargers in '05.
That partnership produced a Class A state quarterfinal trip as well as three regional championships.
"He brought a lot of experience and expertise to us, and we had a good balance between the two of us," Weller said. "When Jack joined in 2000, that was a really special year. I was pregnant with my first daughter Elli, and that year's volleyball team was the first girls' team at Orion to make it to state
"After the 2004 season, I decided it was time to be a mom first, even though I loved coaching and didn't want to get out of it; I was giving up something I loved for something I loved more. I knew with Jack taking over, the program would be in good hands."
More than his abilities as a coach, which included time spent as an assistant softball coach at both Moline and Orion, it was Wheeler's qualities as a human being that were especially dear to Weller during their time together.
In addition to teaching American History and Sociology at Moline High School for 33 years before retiring in 2003, the native of Grand Rapids, Mich., was an elder at Moline's First Presbyterian Church and also taught Sunday school there. He and his wife Debby had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15.
She had actually preceded Jack as Moline's volleyball coach from 1975-84 and won 107 matches in those 10 seasons to go with six district/regional titles and sectional wins in 1976, '77 and '84, with the 1977 club reaching the Class AA state quarterfinals.
"That (the 2000 season) was an exciting time for me, and Jack was a big part of it," Weller said. "He was more than a colleague, he was someone who looked out for me. When we got on the bus to go to matches, he'd always bring me a cinnamon raisin bagel, and he'd say, `You need to eat this, it's healthy for you and the baby.'
"Jack was a very kind man who led a very clean life. I'm still in shock; I knew about his diagnosis, but you're never ready to let anyone go. He'll definitely be missed by a lot of people."
That includes the long list of players whose lives he touched and influenced, including two of the upcoming season's Charger seniors, setter Ashley Awbrey and libero Kati Kratzberg.
With the 2021 prep volleyball season now set to take place in the spring due to COVID-19, the two of them and their teammates hope to make it a fitting tribute to Wheeler and the legacy he leaves behind.
"Coach taught us a lot, and he always paid attention and tried to help everyone," Awbrey said. "If you were a junior, or a senior, it didn't matter. If he saw potential, he wanted to make you the best player and the best person you could be. He always tried to make me the best I could be."
True to form, that care and concern for his players extended beyond the volleyball court.
"He was interested not only in developing good players, but good people as well," Kratzberg said. "He cared about our grades, even when we were not in season, and he tried to inspire all of us to be the best we possibly could be. It's more important now than ever that we play hard every match. It's what Coach Wheeler would've wanted."
When talking about his decision to step aside from coaching back in early December, Wheeler had indicated that a return to the sidelines was not out of the question, but he also seemed to foreshadow his own mortality.
"Just take it one day at a time, and see how things unfold," he said at the time. "But, none of us live forever."
What Jack Wheeler did in his 72 years, as an educator and a coach, but even more as a person, will truly live forever.
