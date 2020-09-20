Wheeler remembered for coaching expertise, kindheartedness

With the 2021 prep volleyball season now set to take place in the spring due to COVID-19, the two of them and their teammates hope to make it a fitting tribute to Wheeler and the legacy he leaves behind.

"Coach taught us a lot, and he always paid attention and tried to help everyone," Awbrey said. "If you were a junior, or a senior, it didn't matter. If he saw potential, he wanted to make you the best player and the best person you could be. He always tried to make me the best I could be."

True to form, that care and concern for his players extended beyond the volleyball court.

"He was interested not only in developing good players, but good people as well," Kratzberg said. "He cared about our grades, even when we were not in season, and he tried to inspire all of us to be the best we possibly could be. It's more important now than ever that we play hard every match. It's what Coach Wheeler would've wanted."

When talking about his decision to step aside from coaching back in early December, Wheeler had indicated that a return to the sidelines was not out of the question, but he also seemed to foreshadow his own mortality.