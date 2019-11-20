Wildcats' Ortega, Jackson sign letters of intent with D-I programs

When Bailey Ortega and Justyus Jackson stepped into Davenport North's volleyball program, the Wildcats were at the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

North didn't win a conference match their freshman year.

"We have been put through so many situations where it has required us to be true leaders right away," Jackson said. "When I came into this program, I wanted to leave a mark, make a change."

North isn't at the top of the MAC, but the program is in a much better position thanks to Ortega and Jackson.

The seniors signed national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in the school's gym lobby to continue their volleyball careers at Iowa and Tulsa, respectively.

Ortega, a setter, finished her career with nearly 1,600 assists and more than 120 service aces.

North won nine matches this season, including two in conference play.

"It has been a bittersweet thing," Ortega said. "We never made it to the state tournament, but you learn how to overcome things like that. I've made an incredible family with the people at North, and I wouldn't trade any of it. It made me the player I am today."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up