Wildcats' Ortega, Jackson sign letters of intent with D-I programs

When Bailey Ortega and Justyus Jackson stepped into Davenport North's volleyball program, the Wildcats were at the bottom of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
North didn't win a conference match their freshman year.
"We have been put through so many situations where it has required us to be true leaders right away," Jackson said. "When I came into this program, I wanted to leave a mark, make a change."
North isn't at the top of the MAC, but the program is in a much better position thanks to Ortega and Jackson.
The seniors signed national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in the school's gym lobby to continue their volleyball careers at Iowa and Tulsa, respectively.
Ortega, a setter, finished her career with nearly 1,600 assists and more than 120 service aces.
North won nine matches this season, including two in conference play.
"It has been a bittersweet thing," Ortega said. "We never made it to the state tournament, but you learn how to overcome things like that. I've made an incredible family with the people at North, and I wouldn't trade any of it. It made me the player I am today."
Ortega has grown up an avid Hawkeye fan. Even with the coaching turnover in the past few months with the program, Ortega is confident about the situation she'll walk into next year.
Vicki Brown started the year as the interim coach for the Hawkeyes but was given a five-year contract in late September.
"The hope is to go in and really absorb everything," she said. "It is going to be a big change of pace. I'm hoping to train, bring a big amount of energy and a lot of communication."
Jackson made a verbal commitment to Tulsa more than two years ago. She was drawn to the competitiveness of Division I athletics but also the cozy atmosphere.
She plans to major in sports and exercise science, with the eventual goal of becoming an orthodontist.
Jackson, recruited to be a middle blocker, played outside for the Wildcats this season. She finished her career with 595 kills.
"Outside is fun, but middle is my position," Jackson said. "It won't be too hard to transition back to that."
Ortega and Jackson will participate in the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star game next Monday at St. Ambrose.
Ortega plans to begin training with the Hawkeyes in the spring. Jackson will move to Oklahoma once she graduates in June.
"I've been waiting for this for a really long time," Jackson said. "It has been building up and now it is finally here."