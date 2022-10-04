Wildcats rally from two sets down to beat Blue Devils

Davenport North volleyball coach Melissa Kurth loves the television show “Ted Lasso.”

So this season, and especially during Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Davenport Central, she’s been encouraging her players to adopt Lasso’s motto and “believe.”

That belief helped the Wildcats rally from a two-sets-to-none deficit — and an 11-3 hole in the third set — to defeat the Blue Devils 16-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13 inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

“This team has all of the ability and all of the skills, but sometimes we just lack a little bit of belief in ourselves and a little confidence,” Kurth said. “So I kind of got after them. I said, 'Hey, we just have to believe and you have to have it in your head and your heart.’ Then they just turned it around.”

Central’s Makynzee Balluff served one of her six aces on the night to give the Blue Devils an 11-3 lead in the third set. But North’s Molly Kemp went on a serving run that included a pair of aces and a pair of kills by teammate Addison Miller to put the Wildcats (4-14, 3-4 MAC) in front 12-11.

Central’s Kate Ebeling, who had 18 kills in the match, had a pair of kills late to draw the Blue Devils within 22-20, but Miller spiked down two kills and Zelly Muhammad had an ace serve to finish off the third-set victory and keep the match going.

Miller’s effort in the fourth set willed her team to a winner-take-all fifth set. She had eight kills in the set, and broke a 23-all tie with a pair of kills.

“I try to motivate my team and try to lift the positive energy,” Miller said. “I always play with a smile on my face.”

Central (4-10, 2-5 MAC) led the fifth set 13-12 after an Ebeling kill, but Kemp, a freshman, responded with a kill of her own. After the Blue Devils were whistled for a violation, Kamryn Becker’s ace serve sealed the Wildcats’ come-from-behind victory.

“We’ve been doing this a lot where if we lose the first two sets, we kind of give up in that third set and get behind by a lot,” Kurth said. “I just told them we can’t do that any more. We have to turn it around. And they did it.”

The Wildcats picked the right time to believe.

“I freaking love Ted Lasso,” Kurth said, “but I think only one of our players has watched it."

Miller finished with 22 kills and five aces, and Kemp added 10 kills and 13 digs. Journey Houston, a star basketball player for the Wildcats, made her first varsity volleyball appearance and had five kills. Muhammad had three aces and 20 digs, and Becker totaled 24 assists.

Stella Smith had 16 kills for the Blue Devils, and Delaney Graves had six. Jill Darland had 41 assists in the match.

The Blue Devils honored their eight seniors — Ebeling, Balluff, Graves, Morgan Ferris, Alexis Bruce, Claire Sandy, Asijona Vuong and Ciara Soppe — prior to the start of their final regular-season home match, and head coach Jami Hester-Moore feels that may have thrown off her team’s performance.

“There were a lot of distractions,” she said. “I feel our fight wasn’t there. Our drive wasn’t there. We just didn’t quite finish.”

North, on the other hand, rallied to snap a seven-match losing streak. The Wildcats will hold their own senior night on Thursday when they host Clinton.

“It feels so good. It’s such a relief,” Miller said. “We’re going to take this and roll with it.”