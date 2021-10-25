Wilton advances past Regina as seniors soak in final time on home court

"I felt that some of the things we do well went away for little bits of time," Grunder said. "But we did the things we needed to. Regina is scrappy and fought hard ... It was a big night, the last night in this gym for the seniors. I just appreciate all they've done for the program.''

Drake went for a match-high 19 kills on 36 attempts while Puffer added 13 more and Garvin chipped in five and had a pair of assists. Drake also had two of Wilton's five ace serves and shared the Beavers' team lead in digs with Puffer, each with a dozen and Garvin went for 10.

"The first set is probably how we should have played the whole match," Puffer said. "But, it happened, we came back. We lost focus a little (in the second set) ... We need to keep having fun without loosing focus so that we don't have to pick ourselves back up."

Regina (20-12) started the second set hot, holding a 4-1 lead to start following two aces by Bella Schuessler.

The sides played in River Valley Conference action back in early September, and the Beavers knew Regina would have a different look this time around.