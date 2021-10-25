Wilton advances past Regina as seniors soak in final time on home court

WILTON — While Monday night's Class 2A Region 8 semifinal was the last time an extremely accomplished group of seniors played on their home court at Wilton High School, Ella Caffery felt a little bit like a sophomore again.
Caffery, a senior who started the season by becoming the Wilton school record holder in assists, made her presence known in the second-ranked Beavers' sweep of Iowa City Regina with a couple powerful kills to punctuate the end of the first set as the Beavers defeated the Regals in straight sets (25-8, 25-18, 25-14) to move onto Wednesday's regional final at Muscatine High School.
"(Ella's) a beast," said senior teammate Carly Puffer. "She's such a good setter, but so aggressive at the net, that you know it's going down if she goes up to hit it, and when she does, that's always really exciting, it's gets us all pumped."
The Beavers (35-2) will take on Mediapolis on Wednesday in the regional championship. The Bulldogs beat Danville in four sets to advance.
Caffery added 33 assists to her mark plus an ace, but made the most of her seven kill attempts, putting four down for points. It was reminiscent of when she and classmate Kelsey Drake shared setting duties back when head coach Brenda Grunder implemented a 6-2 before handing Caffery the full-time setting duties as a junior and senior.
Caffery and Drake, along with teammates Alexa Garvin, Peyton Souhrada and Mallory Lange are all in their fourth years on the Wilton varsity squad, and are one victory away from heading to the state tournament for the fourth time.
"I felt that some of the things we do well went away for little bits of time," Grunder said. "But we did the things we needed to. Regina is scrappy and fought hard ... It was a big night, the last night in this gym for the seniors. I just appreciate all they've done for the program.''
Drake went for a match-high 19 kills on 36 attempts while Puffer added 13 more and Garvin chipped in five and had a pair of assists. Drake also had two of Wilton's five ace serves and shared the Beavers' team lead in digs with Puffer, each with a dozen and Garvin went for 10.
"The first set is probably how we should have played the whole match," Puffer said. "But, it happened, we came back. We lost focus a little (in the second set) ... We need to keep having fun without loosing focus so that we don't have to pick ourselves back up."
Regina (20-12) started the second set hot, holding a 4-1 lead to start following two aces by Bella Schuessler.
The sides played in River Valley Conference action back in early September, and the Beavers knew Regina would have a different look this time around.
"We knew they were doing different stuff (switching to a 6-2)," said Caffery. "We weren't nervous, but we were a little anxious to see what (Regina) would bring to the court tonight. I think we adapted to what they were doing well."
The Beavers would get a side out on a Drake kill, and the senior outside hitter would take over serve and record an ace before Caffery would find Puffer for a kill to tie it at five.
A Wilton kill error would late tie it again at six, but that's as close as the Regals would get before surrendering the two-set lead.
Lily Simpson led Regina with 10 kills as Peyton Naeve and Alli Dillon combined for 16 assists.
Regina scored the first point of the third set, but after a Drake kill handed serve to Wilton libero Taylor Drayfahl at 2-2, Drayfahl responded with two scoring serves as Wilton would the lead and match.
"Big kills, big blocks, big serves, anything big, with a lot of energy gets up pumped up," Caffery said. "There were parts of our game (that still need work), but I feel pretty good going into Wednesday.
"It was sad knowing this was our last game on this court. But we're much better when we're just having fun, so we're just focused on having fun."
Easton Valley 3, Central City 1: Easton Valley avenged a loss from earlier this month and is just one win from the program's first state tournament appearance.
The River Hawks dropped the opening set of Monday night's Class 1A regional semifinal, but regrouped for a 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 win over Central City in Miles.
Easton Valley (21-8) lost to Central City in straight sets at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament on Oct. 16.
Kaitlyn Kuhl had 17 kills and Mikayla Mitchell chipped in a dozen for the River Hawks, who play top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame (32-8) in the regional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Muscatine.
Dana Carlson led Easton Valley with 33 assists and Kuhl anchored the defense with 22 digs. Easton Valley was 91 of 97 from the service line with eight aces.