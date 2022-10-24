Wilton falls in 2A semis to 12th-ranked Trailblazers

WILTON — The Beckman Catholic Trailblazers established a rhythm early that the Wilton High School volleyball team couldn’t match.

The Beavers hosted 12th-ranked Beckman Monday night in a Class 2A Region 7 semifinal, and the visiting side largely controlled the tempo throughout and went back to Dyersville with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 victory and a date set with third-ranked Wapsie Valley in the regional finals.

“What has gotten us to this point and been a huge part of our success has been our passing, ball control and our willingness to stay aggressive,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “Beckman did disrupt our offense a little bit, and we couldn’t get anything going. That slowed us down.”

The loss snapped the Beavers’ streak of four consecutive trips to the state tournament.

Wilton (23-11) scored the first point in each of the first two sets, but both quickly evaporated as the Beavers spent little time leading.

“That was a big thing for us,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “We wanted to come out and pass the ball well.”

A crucial stretch came when the Beavers grabbed a 22-21 lead in the second set following an ace serve by sophomore Kaydence Boorn. The ensuing point was one of the longest rallies of the night and ended with an unassisted kill for Beckman’s Elizabeth Kerper as both teams sent players up to win a battle at the net.

With the side out at 22-all, the Trailblazers (28-10) got a Jenna Lansing kill for the lead and eventually took a 2-0 set advantage over the deflated Beavers.

Lansing, a senior lefty outside hitter, led the match in kills with 16 and Beckman sophomore setter Shea Steffen dished out 38 assists.

“I liked (Steffen’s) decision-making,” Troutman said. “She distributed the ball well. It was great to see. And I thought we did a good job of hitting our spots with our service to keep (Wilton) out of their offense a little bit.

“This was probably our most complete match of the season.”

The Trailblazers had five players finish with at least five kills.

Senior Jozalynn Zaiser’s eight kills led Wilton. Fresh off being named to the second-team All-River Valley Conference South Division, the senior middle hitter only made one error on 15 attempts and chipped in a dig and block assist.

The Beavers lost second-team all-conference setter Kaylee Coss to injury heading into the tournament. In her place, freshman Lilly Kraft handed out 16 assists, nine digs and a kill.

Kraft made appearances earlier and had over 120 assists on the season to Coss’ 623 in 28 matches.

“We had injury and illness,” Grunder said. “But I told them (after the game) that we are a young team for the most part, and they handled it with a lot of poise. They’re a close team. And they handled the adversity. The lineup changes, the illness and injury, all of those things, they stayed cohesive.”

Wilton's Taylor Drayfahl was a libero on the state team of 2021 and a rotation player in the back line before that. The first-team all-RVC South senior ended her career with a six-dig effort. Drayfahl's career ends with 635 digs.

Beckman libero Alexie Hogan led the match in digs with 24.

Both teams had five aces. Sophomore Kinsey Drake had three for Wilton and Boorn had the other two.

Steffen and Mia Maiers had two each for the Trailblazers. Drake finished with a team-high 11 digs.

Along with Drayfahl and Zaiser, Wilton stands to lose Olivia Oveson and Kiley Langley to graduation. All four were part of multiple state-qualifying teams during their time with the program.

“I compliment our seniors for the culture they’ve helped build around our program,” Grunder said. “Their leadership has done a lot of great things for this team.

“I’m proud of them. I hate to see this be the end, but they’re good kids and they’re resilient. I’m going to miss being in the gym with them.”

Class 1A

Cal-Wheat ousted by Don Bosco: The Calamus-Wheatland Warriors' season came to end in the semifinals of the Class 1A Region 6 playoffs at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville.

The Warriors were defeated in straight sets by eighth-ranked Don Bosco 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.

Alexis Even had 12 kills for the Dons in the win and Don Bosco setters Paige Delagardelle and Josie Hogan combined for 35 assists.

Cal-Wheat's season ends with a record of 20-18 while the Dons (27-12) advance to play 10th-ranked North Cedar in the regional finals.