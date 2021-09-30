Wilton out-duels West Liberty to claim RVC South

WEST LIBERTY — To no one's surprise, the conference title for the River Valley's South Division came down to a match between ranked opponents Wilton and West Liberty.
With the conference championship riding on the outcome of Thursday night's contest at West Liberty High School and the home Comets, ranked fourth in Class 3A and entering undefeated, it proved to be the 2A second-ranked Beavers that may have caught the home team off guard.
Aside from a third set surge by the Comets that forced a fourth set, the visiting Beavers controlled the action, winning 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12.
"We were focused," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "We talked about some things we can do for each other and think about mentally. That's huge this time of year."
The sides were in the same situation a season ago, when Wilton won in three sets, but West Liberty found some revenge of sorts in the way of beating the Beavers in the RVC tournament.
In the most recent affair, as has become the norm over the past few seasons, Kelsey Drake was the favorite target of setter Ella Caffery for Wilton (23-1, 6-0 RVC South). Carly Puffer ended with a 16 kills and 16 digs.
Drake registered 59 kill attempts, converting 25 of them as Caffery notched 49 assists to five different teammates. Those totals all went for game highs against the Comets (19-1, 5-1 RVC South).
Macy Daufeldt went for 21 kills to lead West Liberty as the senior Drake commit and Wilton's senior Drake went toe-to-toe throughout.
Brooklyn Buysse went for 32 assists for the home team.
"This was so exciting," Drake said of the Wilton victory. "This is a game we've been looking forward to all season. This gym, the atmosphere, it was great all the way around."