Wilton overwhelms Mediapolis to punch fourth straight state ticket

MUSCATINE — Brenda Grunder has fielded plenty of competitive teams during her tenure as Wilton’s volleyball coach which includes more than 650 career victories.
This year's senior class has separated itself from the rest.
Class 2A second-ranked Wilton needed less than an hour Wednesday evening to secure its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 28-8, 25-12, 25-9 rout over Mediapolis at Muscatine High School.
Led by four-year starters Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake, Wilton has amassed 140 victories and come home with four state-qualifying banners.
“They have certainly cemented a legacy for our program and for our community,” Grunder said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them for that.
“They deserve a lot of credit getting us (to state) four times.”
The players admitted there is more work to be done.
“We’ve gone to state every year, but we haven’t made it to the championship match,” Drake said. “That’s going to motivate us to play our hardest.”
Wilton (36-2) faces ninth-ranked Osage in a state quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The Beavers made it to the semifinal round a year ago before Dike-New Hartford swept them.
“It sucks getting swept at state,” Caffery said. “That’s something we definitely don’t want to have happen this year. We want to take it all the way.”
For Wilton to make it to its first state championship match, it will need to beat last year’s 3A champion in Osage and possibly get past traditional power Western Christian in the semifinals.
“We’re ready to take on teams like that,” Caffery said. “We’ve all played at high levels in the offseason and during the regular season. We’re ready to play against the top dogs because we are a big dog.”
Mediapolis (14-24) did not provide much of a challenge for Wilton, which didn’t drop a set in its three regional matches.
Wilton scored 20 of the first 23 points of the match. Drake had an 11-point service run at one stretch.
“I thought we were really good,” Wilton senior Carly Puffer said after putting down a dozen kills. “It all starts with the serve. I felt like our serving was really aggressive.”
The Beavers had 6-1 and 7-0 flurries in the second set. They registered a 17-1 spurt in the final set.
Drake had a match-high 15 kills, more than double of what Mediapolis collected as a team. Caffery finished with 31 assists and is closing in on 3,000 for her career.
“We were confident right away and we’ve been waiting for this moment all season,” Drake said.
The challenges will get much tougher, and Grunder said her squad is equipped to handle it.
Wilton played 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption and 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque during the regular season. It beat 5A state qualifier Johnston at a weekend tournament in Cedar Rapids. It downed 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty twice.
“I would have been a little concerned (not getting tested in regionals) had we not ended the season the way we do,” Grunder said. “We’ve got a scrimmage left, so we may look at that and bring in a team with a faster tempo offense and some big hitters.
“What we have in our gym is depth. We have a lot of talented players and our practices are intense.”
Regardless of how next week unfolds, this Wilton team already has left a mark that will be difficult for any to duplicate.
“People are going to remember this team for who we are,” Puffer said. “We’re leaving a legacy.”