Wilton sails into semis, gets volleyball power Dike-New Hartford

Now, the Beavers get to see how they stack up against volleyball power Dike-New Hartford, which beat seventh-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in its quarterfinal.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “(Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian) are two programs I’ve followed for years, admired for years.

“We’ve played a lot of tough competition and been successful with that. I think we’re ready.”

Wilton was strong early, sloppy in the middle and solid at the end Tuesday.

Puffer controlled the net in the first set as the Beavers scored 13 of the first 15 points in the match. Ella Caffery had 28 assists.

“Blocking is my favorite thing about volleyball,” Puffer said. “Every time I get a block, I get so hyped. It is my goal every time I go up to the net.”

The Beavers managed to overcome some ball-control errors and miscommunication in the second set.

Van Meter, making its state tournament debut, led 16-14 before Wilton went on a five-point run to take the lead and eventually a two-set advantage.