Wilton sails into semis, gets volleyball power Dike-New Hartford

CEDAR RAPIDS — Outside of Dubuque Wahlert, nobody has won more state volleyball championships than Western Christian and Dike-New Hartford.
The programs have combined for 30 state titles, the last 10 in Class 2A.
Wilton has a chance to end the stranglehold.
After needing just 63 minutes to sweep Van Meter in a quarterfinal match Tuesday night, second-ranked Wilton collides with third-ranked Dike-New Hartford in a semifinal tilt at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’m excited to see what our team can do, what our block can do and what our hitters can do,” junior Carly Puffer said.
Kelsey Drake recorded a match-high 15 kills while Puffer had eight kills and seven blocks as Wilton improved to 33-3 with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 rout over Van Meter at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
It was the second state tournament win for Wilton’s program, the first since beating Underwood in the quarterfinals in 2004.
“That’s amazing, but we’re not done yet,” Drake said. “We want to keep going.”
Wilton has been battle-tested throughout the season. It has victories over 3A state semifinalist Davenport Assumption along with 5A state-ranked Johnston and Cedar Rapids Prairie. It took 5A semifinalist Iowa City Liberty to three sets in a best-of-three in mid-October.
Now, the Beavers get to see how they stack up against volleyball power Dike-New Hartford, which beat seventh-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in its quarterfinal.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “(Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian) are two programs I’ve followed for years, admired for years.
“We’ve played a lot of tough competition and been successful with that. I think we’re ready.”
Wilton was strong early, sloppy in the middle and solid at the end Tuesday.
Puffer controlled the net in the first set as the Beavers scored 13 of the first 15 points in the match. Ella Caffery had 28 assists.
“Blocking is my favorite thing about volleyball,” Puffer said. “Every time I get a block, I get so hyped. It is my goal every time I go up to the net.”
The Beavers managed to overcome some ball-control errors and miscommunication in the second set.
Van Meter, making its state tournament debut, led 16-14 before Wilton went on a five-point run to take the lead and eventually a two-set advantage.
“That’s all our mental game,” Puffer said. “It wasn’t them doing anything to us. We just had to refocus our mental game and what we needed to do to push through.”
Wilton claimed 12 of the first 15 points in the third set en route to finishing off the match.
The Beavers hit .346 in the first and third sets. They had only 10 hitting errors to 27 for the Bulldogs.
Wilton was 71 of 73 from the service line with seven aces.
“Our young players fed off the confidence of those who have been here,” Grunder said.
The challenge gets steeper now.
“We’re definitely going to have to bring our best (tomorrow)," Drake said, "but I know we can do it if we play together.”
Caffery said Wilton is embracing the opportunity.
"I believe Wilton can be a volleyball powerhouse," she stated. "We just need to keep growing and getting better."
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-029
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-030
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-031
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-032
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-033
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-034
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-035
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-036
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-037
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-038
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-039
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-040
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-041
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-042
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-043
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-044
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-045
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-046
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-047
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-048
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-049
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-050
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-051
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-052
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!