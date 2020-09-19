Wilton upends larger competition at Clinton volleyball invite

Wilton volleyball coach Brenda Grunder wanted to see how her team matched up with some bigger schools at Saturday’s Clinton River Queen Invitational.
The Beavers answered that question by showing they can hang with the bigger hitters and more.
Wilton went 5-0 to take home the tournament hardware and pick up a couple more highlight wins in the process.
Wilton, ranked third in Class 2A, defeated Assumption (No. 6 in Class 3A) 25-16, 25-22 in the six-team championship bracket’s final.
The Beavers (21-0), who have yet to even drop a set this season, grew as a team in taking the invite title, according to coach Brenda Grunder. Assumption (11-1) had dropped only one set this season before Saturday.
“Coming to this tournament, we wanted to face some really tough competition to see how we can match up with the block, the swing, the dig, and those kinds of things,” Grunder said. “One thing that we pride ourselves on a lot is our ball control, and our ability to serve … that was a big factor in our success today.”
Wilton beat Solon 25-23, 25-13 in the semifinals after going 3-0 in pool play, setting up the final between two returning state qualifiers. Assumption swept Clinton 25-12, 25-18 to reach the championship.
Wilton’s ball control helped keep momentum, and the team’s defense held its own.
“Could we dig the big hitters, could we block the taller hitters?” Grunder said. “We talk about growth mindset a lot on our team and taking care of our side of the court, and can we grow from that. So that was a big day for us to achieve some of those things.”
Grunder said “front loading” the schedule has paid off after the team’s fourth tournament in the last few weeks.
Assumption coach Bre Scherler gave credit to Wilton’s play and ball control after her team’s first loss this season.
“When they have good ball control, a lot of things come into play with that and they can run their offense efficiently. They were in-system a lot,” Scherler said. “I think they frustrated us a little bit in terms of passing and keeping us out of system. They did all the right key fundamental things and kept their errors down. You’re always going to respect good volleyball.”
Assumption trailed just 22-21 in the second set before Wilton made the final push to deny a third set.
With both teams returning strong cores from last season’s state trips, minimizing errors was key.
“They’re higher ranked in 2A for a reason, they can show it on the court," Scherler said. “I think it was just a nice, great battle for everyone to come watch. I wish we were a little bit cleaner at the end of the day to have a more even-keeled battle. ... Who made (fewer) errors was truly who was going to win. So hats off to them, they did a great job.”
Clinton, which went 4-1 on Saturday, pulled out a thrilling 22-16, 16-21, 24-22 victory over Wahlert Catholic to wrap up pool play before sweeping Dubuque Senior 25-18, 25-23 in its bracket opener.
Clinton coach Micah Cewe lauded Assumption after it rolled by his River Queens, who entered ranked 13th in Class 3A.
“Assumption is a very legit state title contender team for Class 3A, for sure,” he said. “We were frustrated with the first set, obviously we did not play to our potential. We played nervous, we played hesitant, and you can’t do that against a team like Assumption.”
Cewe was proud of how his team battled and pulled out the close win against Wahlert.
“When you can be an inexperienced and young team and win close games, that’s definitely a confidence booster,” he said.
