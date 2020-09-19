Wilton upends larger competition at Clinton volleyball invite

“Could we dig the big hitters, could we block the taller hitters?” Grunder said. “We talk about growth mindset a lot on our team and taking care of our side of the court, and can we grow from that. So that was a big day for us to achieve some of those things.”

Grunder said “front loading” the schedule has paid off after the team’s fourth tournament in the last few weeks.

Assumption coach Bre Scherler gave credit to Wilton’s play and ball control after her team’s first loss this season.

“When they have good ball control, a lot of things come into play with that and they can run their offense efficiently. They were in-system a lot,” Scherler said. “I think they frustrated us a little bit in terms of passing and keeping us out of system. They did all the right key fundamental things and kept their errors down. You’re always going to respect good volleyball.”

Assumption trailed just 22-21 in the second set before Wilton made the final push to deny a third set.

With both teams returning strong cores from last season’s state trips, minimizing errors was key.