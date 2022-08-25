Wollard, IVC too much for Geneseo volleyball

GENESEO — The young Geneseo volleyball team faced a tour de force performance Thursday from Illinois Valley Central’s Kenna Wollard.

The 6-foot-1 senior and Purdue University recruit led the more experienced Class 2A squad from Chillicothe to a 25-17, 25-13 victory with 20 kills on the night.

Geneseo coach Casey Komel said she understands her team will take time in the early season to refine its gameplan and achieve the level of play where they can be competitive in the Western Big 6 Conference.

“We have all of the pieces we need, we just don’t have the experience of many of our past teams," Komel said. "But we have great potential with talented athletes, and once we have more time on the court, especially in tough matches, we will be able to find our stride.”

Geneseo opened the season with a straight set loss to Rock Falls on Tuesday, and with the loss to IVC sits at 0-2 on the season, with a five-match tournament looming on their schedule in Macomb on Saturday.

“In our sport, there are such things as good losses, and even bad wins, and our first two matches can be defined as good losses," Komel said. "Our players didn’t quit at any point and remained competitive, and we are starting to see leadership develop on the court, where teamwork and encouragement will pay off in the future.”

The first set of the evening was highly competitive, with both teams operating at high levels of intensity and energy. Geneseo led early by the score of 4-1, with sophomore Katie Vandewoestyne displaying power at the net and sophomore Alysia Perez keeping the ball in play.

The first set also featured ties at 10, 11, 12 and 13 before IVC started building a lead with back-to-back kills by Wollard. Illinois Valley Central led 20-15 when Geneseo’s Perez executed a skill shot score at the net to motivate her teammates and keep the Maple Leafs close.

However outstanding net play by Wollard and junior Sage Geltmaker allowed IVC to close out the set. Wollard had nine kills, four digs and three assists in the first set for Illinois Valley Central, and Geltmaker nearly matched her with five kills, six assists and three digs.

In the second set of the night, IVC ran out to an 8-4 lead, with Wollard scoring six of the first seven points for the visiting Grey Ghosts of the Illini Prairie Conference.

IVC maintained a 10-point lead in the set the rest of the way, closing the match with a powerful kill by Wollard, assisted by Geltmaker, to seal the straight set victory. A highlight for the Maple Leafs in the second set was the play of freshman Lizzie Rapps, who had four kills in the set and six for the match.

“We have a very experienced team, and yet we are missing two of our key players in the early part of the season,” said IVC coach Troy Webb. “We expect to go pretty far this season. We have several strong team leaders, and Kenna is a once-in-a-lifetime player who keeps her teammates focused and can do so many things at a very high level on the court.”

After the nonconference affair in Macomb on Saturday, Geneseo faces Quincy next Thursday in the Maple Leafs' first conference match.

“Our goal is to keep building, keep improving," Komel said. "We need to refine our court strategy and fit our pieces together to our advantage, with the goal of playing our best volleyball in October and early November.”