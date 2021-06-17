Weather suspends Lancers, Bulldogs

ELDRIDGE — It has been a mixed bag for North Scott High School’s softball team this summer.

Win a game. Lose the next two. Win four straight. Drop four of five.

“They keep me on my toes every single day,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “They’re a group you have confidence they are going to perform every day, but whether they do or not is kind of where we’re at right now.”

North Scott was on the verge of a win over Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Bettendorf on Thursday evening when Mother Nature intervened. The game was stopped for lightning in the bottom of the sixth inning with Class 4A 13th-ranked North Scott leading 4-0.

After about a 35-minute delay and lightning still in the area, the game was suspended. The teams plan to resume the doubleheader next Thursday at 5 p.m.

North Scott (11-9, 5-3 MAC) received a two-run homer from sophomore catcher Teagan Kelley and sophomore pitcher Maddy McDermott had worked six scoreless innings.

“At the beginning of the season we already knew we were going to mesh well,” Kelley said. “It is having all the little details come together. We’re putting it together as a team right now.”