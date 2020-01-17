Weather wreaks havoc on prep schedule

The entire slate of Mississippi Athletic Conference and Western Big Six basketball games were postponed Friday night because of inclement weather.

North Scott and Davenport North, currently the top two teams in the MAC in boys and girls basketball, have rescheduled their games for Thursday, Feb. 13. The boys game will be held at North High and the girls will take place at The Pit in Eldridge.

Davenport West and Clinton will make up its girls game in Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 6, while the Bettendorf and Assumption boys have rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, at Assumption.

Geneseo will make the trip to Quincy on Tuesday night while no rescheduled dates have been announced for Alleman at United Township, Rock Island at Galesburg and Moline traveling to Sterling.

The Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, a two-day wrestling tournament hosted by Bettendorf, was canceled.

Alleman and Assumption have postponed their girls basketball game for Saturday. No makeup date has been announced.

Bees doubleheader postponed

St. Ambrose men's and women's basketball games against Indiana-South Bend scheduled for this afternoon at Lee Lohman Arena have been postponed because of inclement weather.

The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference games will be rescheduled but a date has not yet been determined.

