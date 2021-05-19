Wednesday's local briefs

Baseball

Geneseo 13, Sterling 1: Maple Leafs starter Carson Rice gave up one run on two hits over five innings and the Geneseo bats did the rest, routing Western Big 6 Conference foe Sterling Wednesday.

The Leafs tallied 10 hits, including two each from Charlie Rice and Carson Rice, with the former scoring two runs and the latter driving in one and scoring another.

PJ Moser drove in three runs and Nathan Beneke, AJ Weller and Mitch Wirth all drove in two.

Softball

Geneseo 12, Sterling 3: Natalie Baumgardner got the Maple Leafs off on the right foot Wednesday as the leadoff hitter homered as part of a two-hit, three-run, two-RBI night as the Leafs used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Sterling Wednesday.

Drayana DeBoef homered and drove in three for the Leafs and Jaelyn Lambin doubled, drove in three and scored twice.

Anna Narup moved to 10-1 on the season with a complete game win, allowing six hits and one earned run.