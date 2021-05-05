Wednesday's Q-C prep report

Softball
Rock Island 13, Sherrard 9: A relentless offensive attack carried the Rock Island High School softball team to a non-conference victory over hosting Sherrard on Wednesday afternoon at the Joel Brunsvold Complex.
The Rocks scored twice in four innings and added a 5-spot in the third to hold off the hosting Tigers.
Taylor Pannell (three RBIs, three runs from her leadoff spot), Campbell Kelley and Sydney Quinones (5 RBIs) all had three hits to pace the Rocks’ 14-hit attack. Delai Schwartz went 2-for-3, driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Sherrard ripped 12 base hits off two of the three Rock Island pitchers, with Hannah Waddell leading that charge with her 3-for-4 outing that included two runs and two RBIs. Ava Hartman drove in three of Sherrard’s runs.
The Rocks led 11-0 before Sherrard scored all nine of its runs between the fourth and sixth innings.
Baseball
United Township 6, Sherrard 5: Davin Thiem delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally the hosting United Township Panthers to a non-conference victory over Sherrard on Wednesday.
Sherrard jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first when Blake Lingafelter (2-for-2, 2 RBIs) doubled in two. UT tied it with a run in the third and two more in the fourth before Sherrard scored two more in the fifth, but couldn’t hold the lead.
Thiem finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Daniel Jaramillo drove in two runs for UT.
Drake Luciano matched Lingafelter with a pair of RBIs for the Tigers.
Alleman 16, Ridgewood 0 (4 inn.): Alex Barrios and Austin Winklebauer each pitched two innings of shutout ball while the Alleman offense made it an easy 16-0 non-conference road victory over Ridgewood. Winklebauer gave up the Spartan’s only two hits.
Offensively, the Pioneers came up with timely hits as they took advantage of 12 walks and only needed six hits to score their 16 runs. Barrios and Shawn Thorpe each drove in three runs for the winners.
Normal West 15, Rock Island 0 (5 inn.): The Rock Island Rocks could muster only two hits in dropping a non-conference decision on the road at Normal West on Wednesday. The game ended in the fifth via the mercy rule.
Junior Tyler Hansen and freshman Owen Michaels tallied Rocky's lone hits in a game the Rocks were out-hit 10-2.
