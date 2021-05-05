Wednesday's Q-C prep report

Softball

Rock Island 13, Sherrard 9: A relentless offensive attack carried the Rock Island High School softball team to a non-conference victory over hosting Sherrard on Wednesday afternoon at the Joel Brunsvold Complex.

The Rocks scored twice in four innings and added a 5-spot in the third to hold off the hosting Tigers.

Taylor Pannell (three RBIs, three runs from her leadoff spot), Campbell Kelley and Sydney Quinones (5 RBIs) all had three hits to pace the Rocks’ 14-hit attack. Delai Schwartz went 2-for-3, driving in four runs and scoring twice.

Sherrard ripped 12 base hits off two of the three Rock Island pitchers, with Hannah Waddell leading that charge with her 3-for-4 outing that included two runs and two RBIs. Ava Hartman drove in three of Sherrard’s runs.

The Rocks led 11-0 before Sherrard scored all nine of its runs between the fourth and sixth innings.

Baseball

United Township 6, Sherrard 5: Davin Thiem delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally the hosting United Township Panthers to a non-conference victory over Sherrard on Wednesday.