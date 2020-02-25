Western Big 6 names all-conference for girls basketball, bowling and wrestling

A balanced Western Big 6 basketball conference showed itself among the school's girls basketball coaches when they selected their All-Western Big 6 team.

No team received more than one player on the first team and seven of the eight teams had at least one player on either the first or second team. Coaches were not allowed to voted for their own players in the selections.

The first team included Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig, the league's leading scorer. She is joined by Sterling junior Brook Borum, who averaged a double-double (points and rebounds) in the league and the entire regular season.

The rest of the first teamers are seniors — Moline's Cierra McNamee, who also averaged a double-double, Rock Island's Hannah Simmer, who was just shy of a double-double average, and Quincy's multi-talented Olivia Edwards.

The second team is loaded with juniors including Geneseo's Maddi Barickman, Moline's Bralee Trice, Galesburg's Riley Jenkins and Quincy's Emily Wilson. The lone senior is high-scoring Jasmine Bell.

The honorable mention team is led by junior Brooklynn Larson and sophomore Imari McDuffy from Rock Island; United Township junior Jade Hunter, Sterling junior Breelyn Borum and Galesburg junior Lauren Livingston.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowling