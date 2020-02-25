Western Big 6 names all-conference for girls basketball, bowling and wrestling

A balanced Western Big 6 basketball conference showed itself among the school's girls basketball coaches when they selected their All-Western Big 6 team.
No team received more than one player on the first team and seven of the eight teams had at least one player on either the first or second team. Coaches were not allowed to voted for their own players in the selections.
The first team included Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig, the league's leading scorer. She is joined by Sterling junior Brook Borum, who averaged a double-double (points and rebounds) in the league and the entire regular season.
The rest of the first teamers are seniors — Moline's Cierra McNamee, who also averaged a double-double, Rock Island's Hannah Simmer, who was just shy of a double-double average, and Quincy's multi-talented Olivia Edwards.
The second team is loaded with juniors including Geneseo's Maddi Barickman, Moline's Bralee Trice, Galesburg's Riley Jenkins and Quincy's Emily Wilson. The lone senior is high-scoring Jasmine Bell.
The honorable mention team is led by junior Brooklynn Larson and sophomore Imari McDuffy from Rock Island; United Township junior Jade Hunter, Sterling junior Breelyn Borum and Galesburg junior Lauren Livingston.
You have free articles remaining.
Bowling
The Rock Island girls' bowling team dominated the area competition, won the Big 6 title and finished eighth in the state finals. That showed up in the two-team all-conference team. Of the 10 players named, four are Rocks and three of the five are on the first team.
Senior Heather Motley, who finished 12th in the state, and senior Kelsey Freeman, who finished 18th in the state, are joined by fellow senior Bailey Tripilas on the first team. They are joined by United Township's Regina Harmening, who finished 40th at state, and Galesburg's Casey Fogler.
Rock Island sophomore Carli Gordon was a second-team pick along with Geneseo junior Jenah Hart and sophomore Madison Holevoet; Moline junior Regyn Buffington and Sterling senior Zoey Paone.
Wrestlers
Using placing in the conference meet, the Moline Maroons (senior Cobie Underwood, junior Charlie Farmer, sophomore Kole Brower and freshman Noah Tapia) and Sterling Golden Warriors captured four first-team spots. Geneseo (seniors Kade Hornback, Luke Henkhaus and Eli Allen) had three and United Township (senior Braydon Hodson), Alleman (Jack Patting) and Quincy each one.
For the second team, Alleman grabbed five spots, Geneseo four, Rock Island two and Moline, Quincy and Sterling one each.
For a complete list of Big 6 selections, see page B6.