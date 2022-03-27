Wethersfield A.D. Parsons to take administrative post at Fulton

KEWANEE — For nearly two-thirds of his teaching and coaching career, Jeff Parsons has called Wethersfield High School home.

At the same time, though, Parsons was also looking to make the move into administration to wind down a career that began in 1991.

Though reluctant to leave Wethersfield, where he currently serves as athletic director as well as head boys' basketball coach, Parsons received what he, in essence, described as an offer he could not refuse from Fulton High School.

As a result, he will be making the move to Fulton starting with the 2022-23 school year to take over not only as its athletic director, but also as assistant principal.

"It just came together; I wasn't even looking. It just kind of came at me," said Parsons. "Fulton offered me a package I couldn't refuse. I had always wondered, could I run a building like I run my basketball team? But this was a three- to four-week decision, a difficult one.

"It's a big decision, one I thought might be good for my retirement. I looked to be in administration my last four or five years, but as I said, this was a difficult decision. Wethersfield has been so gracious and good to me."

Compounding the difficulty of Parsons' decision is leaving behind his coaching duties, something that has been part of the 1985 Williamsfield High School graduate's career right from the beginning.

After six years as an assistant at Camp Point Central, his head-coaching career began with a two-year stint at Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood, Mo., before returning to Illinois in 1999 to begin a four-year stint as A.D. and boys' basketball coach at Roseville.

Parsons came to Wethersfield in 2003, beginning a 19-year run with the Flying Geese in which he went 360-208 and won seven Lincoln Trail Conference championships and five IHSA Class 1A regional titles.

A 2020 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Parsons compiled a 458-263 career record, including a 141-46 mark in LTC competition.

Additionally, he coached the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball co-op from 2007-17. The Titans went 187-143 and won four straight regional titles from 2009-13 under Parsons' watch.

"It's definitely going to be different," he said of moving ahead in his career while leaving coaching behind. "Baseball was the same; every time I'd go to Howes Park (A-W's home field in Annawan) after I stepped down as baseball coach, I'd still miss it.

"I know I'm going to be at a lot of basketball games next season. I invested a lot of time, energy and love into Wethersfield, and I want to go back and watch them as much as I can."

Adding to the difficulty of leaving a school he has called home for nearly two decades was having to break the news to his Flying Geese cagers.

"That was difficult, because Wethersfield's going to be good the next few years," Parsons said. "I told the team (last) Thursday morning, and it was sad; a lot of the kids were pretty down. Change isn't always easy, and this is going to bother me a bit."

At the same time, a lot of Parsons' former Wethersfield players have expressed their support for their former coach's career move.

"It's always been about the kids for me," he said. "A lot of my former players have reached out, and it's been phenomenal. ... humbling, beyond comprehension."

At Fulton, Parsons will succeed Patrick Henrekin as A.D. as the latter makes the move to take over as River Bend Middle School principal. In the front office, Parsons will work under current Fulton principal Bob Gosch.

It is an experience Parsons is looking forward to, along with having more time to watch his son Michael work as a sports official and spend time with his daughter Kristen, who had coached volleyball and basketball at Monmouth-Roseville before recently giving birth to her first child.

"This gives me more avenues to watch my kids referee and coach, watch them give back to the game," he said. "I'm going to go in and work with Bob and learn from him. Patrick's done a great job, and I hope I can continue what he's done at Fulton."

But as he looks to the near future, Parsons' main hope is that he leaves his current home in the best possible shape before moving on.

"I only hope that I left Wethersfield better than when I found it," he said. "It's a great place to be."

