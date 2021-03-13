What a memorable Big 6 hoops season it was

We all knew it was going to be a unique prep basketball season.
A shorter season was already on the docket because of COVID-19 protocols, but shorter was better than the first option of it not happening at all.
Fans learned how to enjoy games via live streams since they couldn’t attend in person. And that was too bad because the Western Big 6 Conference featured some tremendous battles with nail-biting finishes.
Hopefully we can remember that part of the truncated season more than the fact we had programs on pause and games missed because of the pandemic.
There were also plenty of other accomplishments and memorable moments worth noting that came during the season.
Here are just a few.
Coaching milestones: Two great guys logged impressive coaching milestones this “season.”
Rock Island boys coach Thom Sigel, who coached the Rock to the unofficial Big 6 title, won his 500th game. Moline boys coach Sean Taylor, whose club finished runner-up to the Rocks, chalked up win No. 200.
Glad they both got to have a season and reach these marks, especially with their sons on their teams.
Hopefully they both have a few more wins in them.
Putting up the points: Even with a limited number of games this season, four Big 6 basketball players cracked the prestigious 1,000-point plateau this season.
The twist? All four of them were girls.
Jade Hunter, United Township; Bralee Trice, Moline; Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo; and Brook Borum, Sterling, all cracked the coveted mark.
Maybe the most impressive of those reaching that scoring mark is Ludwig as she is the only junior in the group rounded out by three seniors. Ludwig had 310 points for the 12-2 Leafs and sits with 1,090 for her career as she chases school scoring leader Amber Wisdom’s 1,575 points.
Another footnote is that Hunter leaves as UT's leading rebounder (751) and is No. 2 in steals (123). The University of Iowa track commit is one of only five UT players to score over a grand, finishing with 1,064.
Saying goodbye: The Rock Island High School family has had to say goodbye to three people who meant a lot to the school over the years and their passings struck a chord with those associated with the school.
Former teacher and football coach Gary Embretson, former school security officer and softball umpire Don Payton and friend to every athletic program at the high school Michael Swanson all passed.
As retired teacher and coach Rick Miers said in a social media post “the Rocky Community lost two figures whom I believe positively influenced a goodly number of district students” in regards to Embretson and Swanson who passed within days of each other ahead of Payton.
Swanson was one of the school’s biggest supporters and spent numerous hours volunteering at events. He was part of the chain gang at football games and was a mainstay “on the hill” working throwing events during the track season.
Embretson coached and taught at the school for 10 years, coming to Rock Island in 1967.
Payton was a long-time fixture at “The Rock” and had the uncanny ability to relate to the students ambling the hallways – maybe because he was just a big kid at heart. His big personality made him a hit with students.
Their losses are huge and needed to be recognized.
What a finish: Congratulations to the Geneseo Maple Leafs girls basketball team.
Coach Scott Hardison’s club won its second straight Western Big 6 Conference basketball crown since the school became a Big 6 member.
But maybe the Leafs saved their best for last. In their season finale on Friday in Sterling the Maple Leafs wrapped up a 12-2 season with a 75-64 victory over hosting Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Beating Sterling wasn’t unique. Doing it without three usual starters made it special, though.
Geneseo came into the game missing starters Ali Rapps, Madeline Barickman and Abigail Barickman, and relied on four seniors who haven't seen much playing time.
"Faith Henderson and Ali Mackey and Lily Wiese and Brenna McGuire is how we got through that," Hardison said after Ludwig led the Leafs with a game-high 31 points. "They stepped up. They played a role they haven't had to do all year. I couldn't be prouder of those four. Kammie Ludwig is the player of the conference in my opinion, but we don't do it without those four seniors."
It was an unusual way to have to win a game.
Then again, most games this season were rife with the unusual.
Here’s hoping for a more normal in the 2021-22 basketball season.