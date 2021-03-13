What a memorable Big 6 hoops season it was

We all knew it was going to be a unique prep basketball season.

A shorter season was already on the docket because of COVID-19 protocols, but shorter was better than the first option of it not happening at all.

Fans learned how to enjoy games via live streams since they couldn’t attend in person. And that was too bad because the Western Big 6 Conference featured some tremendous battles with nail-biting finishes.

Hopefully we can remember that part of the truncated season more than the fact we had programs on pause and games missed because of the pandemic.

There were also plenty of other accomplishments and memorable moments worth noting that came during the season.

Here are just a few.

Coaching milestones: Two great guys logged impressive coaching milestones this “season.”

Rock Island boys coach Thom Sigel, who coached the Rock to the unofficial Big 6 title, won his 500th game. Moline boys coach Sean Taylor, whose club finished runner-up to the Rocks, chalked up win No. 200.

Glad they both got to have a season and reach these marks, especially with their sons on their teams.