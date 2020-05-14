Wikan steps down as Bulldogs' athletic director

An athletic director's job extends well beyond the 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. time frame each day during the school year. There are events on nights and weekends.

So when Colin Wikan was weighing his options of coming back for a fourth year as Bettendorf's activities director or accepting another position, his wife, Jennifer, made the decision pretty simple.

"She said, 'Colin, you need to do whatever brings my husband back,'" Wikan said.

Wikan has resigned effective June 30 and accepted a position as the dean of students at Pleasant Valley Junior High this upcoming school year.

It'll give Wikan, who has two boys under the age of 10, an opportunity to be at home more in the evenings.

"If I had to give the No. 1 reason to move on, it would be able to garnish some of that time at home," Wikan said. "My administrative team (at Bettendorf) has done a good job supporting me, but with a 9-year-old and 7-year-old starting to get more involved, it is hard when you're missing out.

"It is a burden on your wife to handle that all alone. I need to be more involved in their world and what that looks like."