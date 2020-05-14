Wikan steps down as Bulldogs' athletic director

An athletic director's job extends well beyond the 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. time frame each day during the school year. There are events on nights and weekends.
So when Colin Wikan was weighing his options of coming back for a fourth year as Bettendorf's activities director or accepting another position, his wife, Jennifer, made the decision pretty simple.
"She said, 'Colin, you need to do whatever brings my husband back,'" Wikan said.
Wikan has resigned effective June 30 and accepted a position as the dean of students at Pleasant Valley Junior High this upcoming school year.
It'll give Wikan, who has two boys under the age of 10, an opportunity to be at home more in the evenings.
"If I had to give the No. 1 reason to move on, it would be able to garnish some of that time at home," Wikan said. "My administrative team (at Bettendorf) has done a good job supporting me, but with a 9-year-old and 7-year-old starting to get more involved, it is hard when you're missing out.
"It is a burden on your wife to handle that all alone. I need to be more involved in their world and what that looks like."
Wikan, 41, has been at Bettendorf for the past 14 years. He served as a math teacher and dean of students before replacing Kevin Skillett as athletic director in July 2017.
There have been upgrades to the softball facility and girls basketball locker rooms during the past three years. There have been updates in the gym and to the scoreboards.
Recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wikan organized and hosted the first virtual signing ceremony for Bettendorf student-athletes.
"I've enjoyed the connections with the coaches, kids and families," Wikan said. "When you're successful, it helps make it enjoyable.
"It always has been about the kids."
As dean of students, Wikan will work with junior high students who are struggling academically or don't have a desire to be in school.
He'll also help oversee some of the athletics at PV's junior high.
"It was the right time for me and a lot of things aligned together," Wikan said. "It is difficult leaving one place you've been in the last 14 years."
Wikan said he wouldn't rule out a return to being an athletic director. He doesn't see it happening before his kids graduate from high school.
The Waukon graduate has been visible in the wrestling scene, as a coach and then operating the Track Wrestling Program for Quad-City schools.
"That could be on the plate for me to work some tournaments again," Wikan said.
Bettendorf has started the search for Wikan's replacement.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!