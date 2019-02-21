WATERLOO, Iowa — Davenport North is back on top of the hill in Iowa boys bowling.
Powered by individual champion Bryan Verdon, the Wildcats won their first state championship in five years Thursday and fourth since the Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned the sport in 2010.
"We were really good today," Verdon said. "We kept each other up the whole time. We had like 20 kids from our high school show up, a great atmosphere, and it just got louder and louder."
In fact, the Mississippi Athletic Conference dominated the tournament at Cadillac Lanes that was pushed back a day because of weather.
North finished with a 3,183 total, followed by Pleasant Valley (3,053), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3,031) and Muscatine (3,017). The runner-up finish is the highest in school history for the Spartans.
Verdon became North's second individual state champion.
The senior rolled games of 257 and 237 for a 494 series to win the title by 11 pins over Waterloo West's Tristan Corcoran at Cadillac Lanes. North's Zach Fries bowled a 555 two-game set to claim top honors in 2013.
Verdon didn't start bowling until last season. He was on the junior varsity squad and averaged around 180 per game. He saw his average climb to 202 this season.
"I woke up this morning and told my friends, 'I don't think I'm going to be a champion today, but I'll give it my best shot,'" Verdon said. "If you would have told me I would have been a state champion last year, I would have laughed at you."
Verdon said he joined bowling to be competitive with his friend Brant Carter. Verdon has no intentions of continuing his bowling career as he's leaning toward playing baseball at Black Hawk College next year.
"The bowling balls will probably hit the closet for a couple years," Verdon said.
North trailed PV by 19 pins after the individual portion, but made up the difference in bakers. The Wildcats went 202, 239, 192, 234 and 163 in the team portion to seize control.
Buoyed by a 266 in the second game, Carter was ninth in the individual competition with a 432 series.
"When we lost in the substate, it was kind of an eye opener," Verdon said. "When we won today, it was like, 'Yes, all those hours we practiced actually paid off.'"
PV's Alton Barber was third (214-268 -- 482) while Cory LaBarge (221-225 -- 46) and Joshua DelCorso (252-181 -- 433) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Muscatine was led by fourth-place finisher Noah Miller.
On the girls side, Muscatine was the state runner-up with a 2,835 total -- 20 pins behind Waukee. Davenport West was sixth and Davenport Central seventh.
The Muskies' Gabi Evans took third in the individual competition with a 428 series (226-202). Central's Donna Diggs was 13th.