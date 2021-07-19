Wilton overcomes turbulent start, multiple jams to reach semifinals

“We are definitely in unison and we all want to make it to the championship game and even win it,” sophomore first baseman Charlotte Brown said. “We’re just one as a team.”

A starting lineup with four seniors and three juniors didn’t get frazzled.

After Pella Christian (17-19) struck for two first-inning runs, Wilton responded with two in its half.

When the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, pitcher Mila Johnson recorded consecutive strikeouts and induced a fly out to escape.

Pella Christian had another threat in the fifth — two on and one out. Emma Eekhoff laced a single to center, but Payton Ganzer fired a dart to home plate and catcher Hayley Madlock tagged out the runner trying to score. Wilton then doubled off a second runner who was caught between second and third.

“It shows how tough we are and how we can fight back no matter what,” senior Chloe Wells said. “We were hyped the whole time, but that (double play) was a big turning point for how hyped we were in that game. That was really important.”

The bats took care of the best.