Wilton overcomes turbulent start, multiple jams to reach semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa — There were several instances Monday afternoon when Wilton High School’s softball team could have wilted under the state tournament pressure.
The Beavers were down multiple runs before they even came to bat. They allowed Pella Christian to load the bases with no outs in the fourth inning. They committed three errors.
None of that could deter the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Wilton belted 15 hits and wiggled out of two jams to register its first state quarterfinal win in program history with a 7-2 triumph over unranked Pella Christian at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“Some of us could have been nervous, but we didn’t act like it,” outfielder Peyton Souhrada said. “We went in there focused and ready to go. We came with a plan to win the game.”
When the Beavers came to the state tournament three years ago, they lost in the opening round to Louisa-Muscatine. Many of their current players were eighth and ninth graders.
“They were a bunch of young pups in 2018,” coach Kortney Denkman said. “We hadn’t been here and they didn’t know what to expect. They just have a mission now.”
Wilton (29-3) faces seventh-ranked Earlham, a 7-4 winner over North Union, in the semifinal round at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We are definitely in unison and we all want to make it to the championship game and even win it,” sophomore first baseman Charlotte Brown said. “We’re just one as a team.”
A starting lineup with four seniors and three juniors didn’t get frazzled.
After Pella Christian (17-19) struck for two first-inning runs, Wilton responded with two in its half.
When the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, pitcher Mila Johnson recorded consecutive strikeouts and induced a fly out to escape.
Pella Christian had another threat in the fifth — two on and one out. Emma Eekhoff laced a single to center, but Payton Ganzer fired a dart to home plate and catcher Hayley Madlock tagged out the runner trying to score. Wilton then doubled off a second runner who was caught between second and third.
“It shows how tough we are and how we can fight back no matter what,” senior Chloe Wells said. “We were hyped the whole time, but that (double play) was a big turning point for how hyped we were in that game. That was really important.”
The bats took care of the best.
Just one hit shy of the single-game state tournament record in 2A, Wilton received three hits apiece from Souhrada and Wells. Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl had two hits as did Brown, the No. 9 hitter.
“I would take my lineup over anyone right now,” Denkman said. “One through nine, we can hit. They have so much confidence in each other and I have confidence in them in every at-bat.”
Brown provided what turned out to be the game-winner. She launched Alexa Dunsbergen’s first pitch over the fence in left-center for a home run in the second inning.
“When I hit it, I was like, ‘Crap, that’s another pop out,’” Brown said. “I started running, I heard cheering and then saw two outfielders crash into the fence. I figured they must have caught it. I even missed second base and had to go back and touch it.
“It was great.”
Alexis Walker and Brown strung together hits to start a two-run fourth inning. Taylor Drayfahl had an RBI ground out and Souhrada pounded a single to right to plate Brown.
The Beavers, hitting better than .425 as a team, added two more in the sixth. Drayfahl, pinch-hitter Kaylee Coss and Ganzer had hits around a Souhrada sacrifice fly.
“Sometimes it is the beginning (hitting), sometimes it is the end and most of the time it is all the way through,” Wells said. “That’s a big difference this year for our team.”
Pella Christian came in with a sub-.500 record, but it competes in the Little Hawkeye Conference, a league comprised mostly of 4A schools.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park,” Brown said. “We knew we had to get our hits together and we had to be one as a team.”
Johnson worked four innings to get the win. Grace Madlock pitched three scoreless innings to notch the save.
Now, the Beavers are assured of a top-four finish, the best in school history.
“I’ve had this dream since I was a little,” Wells said. “This team is so hungry to compete and we’re all on the same page. If we’re going to leave here, it is with hardware. We’re not leaving with anything less.”