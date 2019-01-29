For every high school basketball team in Iowa, the longest stretch between games during the season is the mandated dead period over Christmas break.
But for coach Matt Hoeppner and his Davenport North girls basketball squad, the two weeks off in late December is secondary to what it's experiencing right now.
With excessive snow the past couple of weeks and frigid temperatures this week, North has not played a game in 19 days.
"The biggest thing is keeping the kids focused and assuring them a game is eventually coming," said Hoeppner, whose squad edged Davenport Assumption 54-49 on Jan. 11. "When I was at Rock Island, nothing was hardly canceled. It was commonplace for years you just played.
"I've never seen anything close to this."
Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on every school's athletic schedule in the area this winter.
Iowa high school basketball games are usually reserved for Tuesday, Friday and occasional Saturdays during the season. The postponements are requiring some schools to reschedule for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
With the regional tournament starting in less than two weeks for Davenport Assumption, its girls game against Burlington won't be rescheduled. It marks only the ninth time in league history a girls game has been cancelled.
"I've never seen anything like this," Davenport Central activities director Brian Ehlinger said. "Not as a wrestling coach, not as an AD and not as an athlete. It has been absolutely crazy."
Ehlinger and other activity directors have spent considerable time staring at a computer and a calendar looking to reschedule events.
"In terms of getting other athletic stuff done, it has been non-existent the past couple of weeks," Ehlinger said.
Ehlinger said Central has been fortunate. Its basketball teams played last Friday when many other Mississippi Athletic Conference schools were off.
North is bracing for a rugged stretch, one that is more taxing than an NBA schedule.
The Wildcats are slated to play eight games — 38 percent of their regular-season schedule — in the next 10 days.
They have Burlington (Thursday), Pleasant Valley (Friday), Cedar Rapids Prairie (Saturday), Muscatine (Monday), Davenport West (Tuesday), Davenport Central (Feb. 6), North Scott (Feb. 8) and Clinton (Feb. 9).
Once that concludes, North turns its attention to the regional tournament.
"It is a double-edged sword," Hoeppner said. "We talked (Monday) about maybe cutting off some JV or freshman-sophomore games to pull some of those players up for spot minutes.
"At this point, I'm not sure 21 games is important. If we get them, great. At the same time, I want to make sure we stay fresh and prepare for which team we're going to see in the postseason."
Hoeppner said his team has practiced three or four times since its last game. A couple workouts have been shortened.
Otherwise, it has been plenty of film study for Hoeppner.
"We've tried to create competition within our team in practice," Hoeppner said. "We've split our kids up and tried to throw more fun into basketball instead of straight game preparation.
"A lot of times when we have the Christmas break, you're spending that first game back shaking the rust off. This is the same way, and definitely something you worry about."