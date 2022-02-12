14 local wrestlers punch tickets to state with impressive sectional performances

After two full days of wrestling at the Class 1A Princeton Sectional, 14 area wrestlers punched their tickets to the state tournament in Champaign.

But no one was more excited, at least outwardly, than Erie-Prophetstown’s Elijah Friedrichsen on Saturday.

The senior standout wrestled his coach to ground, which resulted in a loud thud on the mat, causing the entire gym to erupt with laughter. Friedrichsen rose with his arms in the air, smiling at what he just did.

“I was not (expecting to do that),” Friedrichsen said. “He came over to hug me, and I got the double under his arm and I said ‘I’m going to throw him,’ and then I did. It was super awesome.”

Friedrichsen was down 4-3 in the third period of the consolation semifinals against Marengo’s Michael Macias, but the Panther wrestler attacked Gaye’s legs and got the upper position for two points with just over 40 seconds remaining. Friedrichsen held on for the 5-4 victory after that — clinching his spot in state in the process.

And that’s only part of the joy.

“It feels awesome because my brother lives in Alaska right now and it’s super exciting because he is flying down to come watch me at state,” Friedrichsen said. “That’s why I wanted to work hard. I wanted to see him again because I haven’t in a while.”

Two other EP wrestlers will make their way to Champaign as well. Wyatt Goosens won three matches in the consolation bracket to clinch a spot at state before winning his fourth in the third place match with a pin over Newman’s Briar Ivey at 113. Goosens pinned Princeton’s Steven Benavidez in the consolation semifinal in 44 seconds to officially punch his ticket.

The Panthers’ Jase Grunder followed that up with a state-clinching performance of his own at 145. The EP junior also had to win three consolation matches to get to Champaign. The one that finally did it was Grunder’s 6-2 decision victory over West Marian’s Nik Jimenez.

“As team captain, it makes me really proud to see us overcome these adversities,” Friedrichsen said. “We all lost our second match, but to see my team to have the motivation to push them harder than they are used too is exciting. I can share this moment with my teammates, their family and everyone. It’s super exciting.”

Riverdale also got three wrestlers through to state. Brock Smith, ranked No. 1 by the IWCOA at 132 in Class 1A, dominated his semifinal match against Oregon’s Lane Halverson. Smith built a big lead early by attacking Halverson’s lower half, forcing him to the ground and earning takedowns. By the third period Smith had worn out his opponent, and the Riverdale junior won by tech fall (21-6) to earn his spot next weekend.

However, Smith lost his undefeated record against Dakota’s TJ Silva in the sectional championship. Silva, ranked No. 3 by the IWCOA, wrestled with confidence, attacking Smith’s lower body whenever he could. He was also slippery, fighting his way out of Smith’s grabs multiple times. Silva escaped with the 9-8 victory. Smith will head into state 46-1.

The Rams’ only remaining undefeated wrestler, Collin Altensey, ranked No. 2 by the IWCOA at 152, also won by tech fall to earn his spot at state. Altensey overwhelmed Johnsburg’s Logan Kirk for the 15-0 victory in the semifinals.

Altensey outlasted Stillman’s Jack Seacrist in the sectional title match for the 4-2 decision victory, improving to 45-0 on the year.

“He’s been a workhorse for us all year long,” Riverdale coach Myron Keppy said. “He proved it to us here. He’s going to give us everything he has and technique wise, he is really tight with what he does. Honestly, he didn’t wrestle his best match either. Hopefully better things come in Champaign.”

Riverdale’s Alex Watson, ranked No. 2 by the IWCOA at 160, controlled his entire semifinal match against Stillman’s Aiden Livingston. Watson wrestled defensively, not allowing Livingston to get any shots in. Watson got his in though, and won by major decision (8-0) to punch his ticket to Champaign.

Watson dropped a close sectional championship to Lena-Winslow’s Marey Roby by a 5-4 decision. He will go into state 45-2.

“I’m really proud of those three guys,” Keppy said. “And we had two others come up just short, but they are right there. We would have liked five, but just not our day for it.”

Alleman, Sherrard and Morrison will each send two wrestlers each to the state tournament.

Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick wasted no time punching his ticket to state, pinning Stillman’s Mack Jones in the first round of the semifinals. Nimrick flexed and screamed in celebration after the official slapped his hand on the mat, signaling the pin.

The senior Pioneer was just as quick in the sectional title match, pinning Dixon’s Ayden Rowley in the first period. Nimrick, a senior, will go to Champaign for the first time in his career.

“We knew in that finals match he was going to shoot to that right leg, so our plan was to protect that lead leg,” Alleman coach Norman Jacks said. “Dalton wrestled really smart. He countered the cradle every time and kept getting closer and closer to completing a counter until he finally got it. This tournament he was super focused. Every match he had he gave up the first takedown, but got back into it and scored the next point.”

“The tricky part now is, as a senior who hasn’t made it to Champaign until now, isn’t letting him be satisfied. But instead, hopefully go down there and shake some things up and have big results.”

Alleman’s Charles Jagusah, ranked No. 1 by the IWCOA at 285, punched his ticket to state with a move that flipped Marengo’s Michael Macias on his back, and second later Jagusah earned the pin.

Jagusah also took care of business in the sectional title match, pinning Mooseheart’s Joshua Gaye in the second period to move to 39-0 on the season.

Sherrard got its first wrestler through to state at the 220 semifinals. Junior Walker Anderson survived a close 4-3 decision against Wheaton Academy’s Peter Johanik in the semifinals. Anderson finished second after dropping the sectional title match against Richmond Burton’s Brock Wood.

The Tigers’ Ryder Roelf also earned a spot in Champaign after fighting through the wrestlebacks at 170. Roelf pinned Johnsburg’s Haden Lucas to advance to state before dropping the third place match to Fulton’s Zane Pannell.

Pannell was the only Steamer to move on to state.

Rockridge’s Jude Finch was the lone Rocket to wrestle his way to Champaign. The freshman won three matches in the consolation bracket, but a 7-4 decision victory over Princeton’s Matthew Harris in the consolation semifinal sealed Finch’s spot in the state tournament. Finch lost 10-0 in the third place match to Newman’s Carter Rude.

Morrison is also sending two wrestlers to Champaign. The Mustangs' Kayden White, ranked No. 5 by the IWCOA at 182, won a tight 3-2 contest against Winnebago’s Mannix Faworski. It was just the third loss of the season for the Winnebago senior. White followed up his semifinal victory with an 11-2 major decision win over Sandwich’s Alex Alfaro for the sectional title.

Nate Shaefer earned his spot in next week’s tournament with a 3-0 victory over Wheaton Academy’s Peter Johanik in the consolation semifinals. Schaefer finished fourth at 220 after falling to Dixon’s Justin Dallas in the first period.

The state tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday in Champaign at the State Farm Center.

