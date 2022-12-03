15 wrestlers to watch in the Iowa Q-C area

Here is 15 individuals from Eastern Iowa to keep an eye on this winter:

Brody Brisker, jr., Wilton: Has 102 wins and two state medals (fourth and fifth) in his first two seasons. He's ranked third in 1A at 126 to start season.

Colin Cassady, sr., West Liberty: Compiled a 44-6 mark and placed third at 106 last year in 2A. He begins this season ranked second at 113.

Russell Coil, jr., Columbus Community: The heavyweight was a big part of Columbus' football success in the fall. He was 27-10 last year and placed third at districts.

Drake Collins, sr., West Liberty: One of three state place winners back for the Comets, Collins won a team-high 45 matches and is expected to remain at 170.

Caleb Ealey, sr., Wapello: Ranked ninth at 182 in 1A, he was second on the team in wins last year with 29.

Jordan Dusenberry, so., Wilton: Coming off a 43-win season and eighth-place state finish, he begins the season ranked fourth at 132.

Alex Kaufmann, sr., Wilton: The heavyweight won 33 matches and was one win from state in his first season of high school wrestling. He is 11th to start the year.

Spencer Kessel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: A state place winner in both throwing events last spring, Kessel looks to get over the hump after going 28-11 and finishing third at districts last year.

Kale McQuillien, so., Wilton: Accumulated 22 wins and was one win from qualifying for the state tournament last year. He's ranked 11th at 120 right now.

Owen Milder, so., Wilton: Ranked 10th to start the year at 160, Milder won 41 matches and was a victory from the state tournament as a freshman.

Kendall Pugh, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Coming off a 33-win season that was stopped just short of state, he begins the year ranked ninth at 160 in 1A.

Ty Scorpil, jr., Columbus: Has plenty of motivation after going 41-9 a year ago but failing to make it out of sectionals.

Kaden Shirk, sr., Wilton: Won 41 matches last year and has 109 wins and two trips to state in his career. The 195-pounder is seeking to get on the podium.

Tristin Sorgenfrey, sr., Tipton: Compiled a 26-13 record and qualified for districts last year. The 138-pounder is one of 29 boys out for wrestling in Tipton's program.

Josh Zeman, sr., West Liberty: Recorded a 36-15 mark and placed eighth at 2A state tournament last winter. He's ranked fifth at 145 to start this winter.

— Compiled by Matt Coss