Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
15 wrestlers to watch in the Iowa Q-C area

West Liberty's Colin Cassady wrestles Grinnell's Dylan Heater in a 106-pound state quarterfinal match last February in Des Moines. Cassady begins the season ranked second at 113 pounds in Class 2A.

 Bobby Metcalf

Here is 15 individuals from Eastern Iowa to keep an eye on this winter:

Brody Brisker, jr., Wilton: Has 102 wins and two state medals (fourth and fifth) in his first two seasons. He's ranked third in 1A at 126 to start season.

Colin Cassady, sr., West Liberty: Compiled a 44-6 mark and placed third at 106 last year in 2A. He begins this season ranked second at 113.

Russell Coil, jr., Columbus Community: The heavyweight was a big part of Columbus' football success in the fall. He was 27-10 last year and placed third at districts. 

Drake Collins, sr., West Liberty: One of three state place winners back for the Comets, Collins won a team-high 45 matches and is expected to remain at 170.

Caleb Ealey, sr., Wapello: Ranked ninth at 182 in 1A, he was second on the team in wins last year with 29.

Jordan Dusenberry, so., Wilton: Coming off a 43-win season and eighth-place state finish, he begins the season ranked fourth at 132.

Alex Kaufmann, sr., Wilton: The heavyweight won 33 matches and was one win from state in his first season of high school wrestling. He is 11th to start the year.

Spencer Kessel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: A state place winner in both throwing events last spring, Kessel looks to get over the hump after going 28-11 and finishing third at districts last year.

Kale McQuillien, so., Wilton: Accumulated 22 wins and was one win from qualifying for the state tournament last year. He's ranked 11th at 120 right now.

Owen Milder, so., Wilton: Ranked 10th to start the year at 160, Milder won 41 matches and was a victory from the state tournament as a freshman.

Kendall Pugh, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Coming off a 33-win season that was stopped just short of state, he begins the year ranked ninth at 160 in 1A.

Ty Scorpil, jr., Columbus: Has plenty of motivation after going 41-9 a year ago but failing to make it out of sectionals.

Kaden Shirk, sr., Wilton: Won 41 matches last year and has 109 wins and two trips to state in his career. The 195-pounder is seeking to get on the podium.

Tristin Sorgenfrey, sr., Tipton: Compiled a 26-13 record and qualified for districts last year. The 138-pounder is one of 29 boys out for wrestling in Tipton's program.

Josh Zeman, sr., West Liberty: Recorded a 36-15 mark and placed eighth at 2A state tournament last winter. He's ranked fifth at 145 to start this winter.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

