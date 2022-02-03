A capsule look at the IHSA wrestling regionals for the Western Big 6

Last year’s IHSA state wrestling playoffs were canceled because of COVID-19, but the state series returns in 2022 with heightened interest in the Western Big 6.

Two of the five metro schools are ranked in their respective class by the IWCOA and 11 individual wrestlers from Alleman, Geneseo, Moline and Rock Island place inside the top 10 in their respective weight class.

A lot of wrestling will take place across the state Saturday, so read for an in-depth overview of the three regionals that include local WB6 schools.

Note: The first, second and third place individual wrestlers in each weight class will advance to sectionals. The top scoring team will advance to sectionals.

Class 2A Regional at East Moline

Who: Freeport, Galesburg, Geneseo, Rochelle, Rock Island, Sterling and United Township

Where: United Township High School

When: Saturday, start time TBD

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Wrestlers to watch: Geneseo – Zachary Montez (113), Carson Raya (132), Josh Hock (145), Anthony Montez (160), Harrison Neumann (170), Tim Stohl (220) and Levi Neumann (285); Rock Island – Truth Vesey (106), Samuel Niyonkuru (113), Daniel McGhee (120), Tayler Barbee (126), Aoci Bernard (138), Matthew Cook (152), Steven Marquez (182), Andrew Marquez (195) and Eli Gustafson (285); United Township – Kayden Marolf (138).

Overview: The East Moline regional is filled with familiar faces. The five WB6 schools, along with Freeport and Rochelle, will compete for the second straight weekend. Geneseo held off Rock Island by three points win the conference title at Wharton Field House on Saturday, but that is irrelevant now as each squad looks to advance to the next round. Team wise, Geneseo is the top ranked squad in the regional, coming in at No. 5 in the latest IWCOA rankings. Rock Island is close behind at No. 8, but Rochelle (No. 21), Freeport (No. 23) and Galesburg (No. 24) round out a talented regional slate.

Individually, Geneseo and Rock Island will have multiple favorites. Rocky’s Truth Vesey (31-5), who won the WB6 conference title Saturday at 106, is ranked No. 10 by the IWCOA. Geneseo’s Zachary Montez (32-3) is ranked No. 2 by the IWCOA at 113 and also claimed a conference crown. The 126 bracket is filled with talent. Rock Island’s Taler Barbee, ranked No. 8, will have Freeport’s Markel Baker (No. 2) and Galesburg’s Rocky Almendarez (No. 6) to compete with to earn a top-three spot. The Rocks' Aoci Bernard, ranked No. 5 at 138, will be a favorite to move on after placing second in the WB6 conference meet. Geneseo’s Anthony Montez, ranked No. 2 at 160, will look to build on his conference championship by moving onto sectionals. Rock Island’s Steven Marquez, ranked No. 10 at 182, also won his bracket at Wharton on Saturday and will be favored to move on. Geneseo’s Tim Stohl is the heaviest ranked metro athlete at No. 7 at 220 but might have to face Galesburg’s Jeremiah Morris for the second straight week. Morris took down Stohl in the 220 title match Saturday.

But there are still a lot of wrestlers who aren’t ranked that can move onto sectionals. Geneseo’s Harrison Neumann (170) and Carson Raya (132) both won conference titles at the WB6 meet. Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez (195) was also a conference champion and improved to 31-12 on the year. Rocky’s Matthew Cook (152), Samuel Niyonkuru (113) and Daniel McGhee (120) all earned spots in WB6 title matches before falling short. Geneseo’s Levi Neumann (285) also placed second after losing to Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah, who remains undefeated. UT’s Kayden Marolf was the only Panther to finish in the top three at the WB6 meet, earning third at 138 with a victory over Geneseo’s Jack Snyder in the consolation championship.

Class 1A Regional at Sherrard

Who: Alleman, Erie, Morrison, Newman Central Catholic, Orion, Port Byron, Princeton, Rock Falls, Sherrard and Taylor Ridge.

Where: Sherrard High School

When: Saturday, start time TBD

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Wrestlers to watch: Dalton Nimrick (106) and Charlie Jagusah (285)

Overview: Alleman is a fairly inexperienced squad that hasn’t had a lot of success as a team, but the Pioneers have two of the best wrestlers in the state to begin and end a meet. Nimrick, ranked No. 9 at 106 in Class 1A, is the highest ranked wrestler at 106 at Sherrard. Nimrick placed second at the WB6 meet after losing to Vesey in the final. At 285, Alleman has a real shot to win a state title. Charlie Jagusah (31-0) pinned his way through the WB6 meet Saturday and had an impressive victory over Leighton Jones, Indiana’s top-ranked heavyweight.

Class 3A Regional at Joliet West

Who: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Moline, Lincoln-Way West (New Lenox), Normal Community and Pekin

Where: Joliet West High School

When: Saturday, start time TBD

Wrestlers to watch: Alec Schmacht (126), Bradley Ledbetter (132), Kole Brower (138), Noah Tapia (145), Jordan Langenderfer (152), Parker Terronez (160) and James Soliz (182).

Overview: The Moline squad is filled with talent, evidenced by its honorable mention ranking at 3A by the IWCOA, and the Maroons had 10 wrestlers finish in the top three at Wharton on Saturday. Moline’s top duo come back-to-back. Kole Brower, ranked No. 1 at 138 in 3A, won a conference title and improved to 37-1 on the season at the WB6 meet. Noah Tapia, ranked No. 2 at 145, also won a conference title and improved to 39-2 on the season, picking up his 100th career win and tying Moline’s single season pin record (32) as well. One of the biggest surprises of the day came at 152, when Jordan Langenderfer (12-5) earned title of conference champion after taking down Rocky’s Cook.

Four other Moline wrestlers advanced to the title match and fell short (Alec Schmacht at 126, Bradley Ledbetter at 132, Parker Terronez at 160 and James Soliez at 182) but will have an opportunity to advance to sectionals with a similar performance. Any Moline wrestlers who advance will move on to the Granite City sectional.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.