Added depth a key behind Rockridge wrestling's resurgence

EDGINGTON — After several seasons of battling to fill out a full lineup, the Rockridge wrestling squad is now enjoying considerable roster depth.
That depth has enabled the Rockets to deal with injuries and COVID-19 induced pauses and enjoy a resurgence in 2021-22.
Notable performances by the Rockets this season have included a first-place finish in December at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament and a runner-up finish to Galesburg at this past weekend's Bob Mitton Invitational in Orion.
"We knew that, with the kids we had coming back, where we were going to be at weight-wise; we also knew where our strong kids were at and where we would have to do some work," Rockridge coach Lucas Smith said. "We had a good idea we were going to be strong this year."
In addition to their performances at the E-P and Mitton invites, the Rockets just missed a top 10 showing at the rugged Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament. They also took 16th at Abe's Rumble in Springfield.
But it was the tournament title at Erie-Prophetstown just before its Abe's Rumble appearance that showed what potential Rockridge had for this season.
"We had a tough final round at Erie where we didn't do extremely well," said Smith, who got second-place finishes from Cael Kuster (113 pounds), Jude Finch (126), Peyton Locke (160), Nate Petreikis (182) and Sam Buser (285) to edge state power Lena-Winslow/Stockton for first place.
"But we were deep, and we had a lot of guys in there and scoring, all of them competing and working hard."
With various wrestlers having to miss time due to injuries or being on COVID-19 pauses, that depth has been a key factor for Rockridge, which is ranked 23rd in the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association ratings for Class 1A with a 17-6 dual-meet record.
"From the start to now, we've had kids go out with COVID or get banged up here and there," Smith said. "Fortunately, we've been able to move kids around and still get points."
Heading up the Rockridge lineup is junior Reese Finch, ranked fourth in 1A at 145 pounds and a first-time champion at the Bob Mitton Invite this past weekend.
His younger brother Jude, a freshman, was a Mitton runner-up at 126 pounds, where he is ranked ninth by the IWCOA with a 25-7 record.
Both Petreikis (sidelined with an injury) and Buser (the 285-pound Mitton runner-up) are IWCOA honorable mention at 182 and 220 pounds, respectively.
"Reese is one of those kids that we can always count on that when we need bonus points, he's going to get them," Smith said. "His brother Jude and some of our bigger guys, like Sam, Nate and Peyton, we can also count on them to get us bonus points."
With a 6-0 mark in the Three Rivers Conference going into the final week of the regular season, the Rockets have five league duals coming up and have set themselves up for a shot at the TRAC championship.
After that comes the IHSA Class 1A Sherrard Regional in just under two weeks, which features four state-ranked teams (including Rockridge) and three others with honorable mention status among its 10-team field.
However, Smith feels that if his lineup is at full strength. Rockridge is seeking its first regional team title since 2002.
"We've talked about (regionals) a little bit recently," he said. "Even with the quality of the teams and the toughness of our regional, we have a legitimate chance to do well if we go in, wrestle well and do our stuff."