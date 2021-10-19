After winning state, Moline’s Brower commits to Illinois wrestling

“I've wrestled freestyle and Greco almost all my life since I started,” Brower said. “My freestyle has gotten a lot better and with that I elevated my wresting a lot more. It was something that was really big in helping me win the state title this year.”

After an eighth-place finish at the IHSA state championships in 2020, Brower has only improved. He was 34-10 as a freshman and 40-6 as a sophomore before his undefeated reign during his junior year. The senior wrestler will have a chance at earning his 100th victory later this season.

An accomplishment that hasn’t come by accident.

“You just have to work hard every day,” Brower said. “You have to be confident in your ability. I knew there was no way that anyone could beat me. I knew there was not a kid that could take me down. I'd come into practice and we’d work on whatever I needed. Noah Tapia (Moline teammate) and I would wrestle every day.

"We would go to Young Guns on Tuesdays and Thursdays and wrestle there. We would find ways to get better outside of just our high school practices.”

But this all couldn’t have been possible without his dad, Kevin Brower, who Kole says has been with him every step of the way.