After winning state, Moline’s Brower commits to Illinois wrestling

For Moline wrestling standout Kole Brower, the University of Illinois was always his first choice.
The campus is close, Brower is familiar with a lot of members on the team, and coach Mike Poeta has been a big influence.
Now, Brower will get to wrestle for an Illini squad that finished No. 11 in the NWCA Coaches Poll at the end of the 2021 season after committing Friday.
And the offer came at an unexpected time. Brower was calling Poeta regarding questions he had over filling out a form when Poeta hit him with the news.
“I asked him when I could visit, and we couldn’t really find open weekends because they are starting their season soon, but he was like ‘Hey, I can get you an offer,” Brower said. “I remember I was laying down right before practice and he called me and was like ‘Hey, I got that offer for you.’ I just knew then when he told me he was going to offer me that I wanted to go there. It’s the place I wanted to be.”
It’s also the place Illinois clearly wants him to be — and for good reason. Brower went 23-0 during his junior season and won the IWCOA state championship at the 132-pound level after IHSA didn’t offer a postseason because of COVID-19.
Brower followed that up with an appearance at the 2021 Junior National Duals in Fargo. At the 138-pound level, Brower wrestled in both freestyle and Greco Roman.
“I've wrestled freestyle and Greco almost all my life since I started,” Brower said. “My freestyle has gotten a lot better and with that I elevated my wresting a lot more. It was something that was really big in helping me win the state title this year.”
After an eighth-place finish at the IHSA state championships in 2020, Brower has only improved. He was 34-10 as a freshman and 40-6 as a sophomore before his undefeated reign during his junior year. The senior wrestler will have a chance at earning his 100th victory later this season.
An accomplishment that hasn’t come by accident.
“You just have to work hard every day,” Brower said. “You have to be confident in your ability. I knew there was no way that anyone could beat me. I knew there was not a kid that could take me down. I'd come into practice and we’d work on whatever I needed. Noah Tapia (Moline teammate) and I would wrestle every day.
"We would go to Young Guns on Tuesdays and Thursdays and wrestle there. We would find ways to get better outside of just our high school practices.”
But this all couldn’t have been possible without his dad, Kevin Brower, who Kole says has been with him every step of the way.
“My dad has been coaching me since I was little and he’s been everywhere with me,” Brower said. “He took me to Fargo, World Team trials and Super 32. He flew me to Washington to wrestle for team Illinois. We’ve been all around the country.”
Brower describes his wrestling style as fast and aggressive. He wants to get the takedown fast to build an early lead. And his in words, embarrass them.
“I think my confidence has grown a lot,” Brower said. “I've learned that I can't be scared of better opponents. I’ve wrestled some kids that are right now ranked in the nation as D-1 guys. You just go out and wrestle. You know you can win the match. You don’t let him scare you before you go out there. Most of wrestling now is mental. You can be better than the kid, but if you don’t have the mindset you can win, you won’t win the match.”
With one state championship under belt, Brower now has his eyes set on a second. He also wants to break the school takedown record in a season (226). And much more.
“I want to break the takedown record and win my second state title,” Brower said. “I want to go undefeated. I want to win Super 32. I want to make my first world team and I want to break the tech record.”