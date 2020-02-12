Aggressive Lancers roll to state

ELDRIDGE — North Scott senior wrestler Will Burklow has been waiting for a chance to help his team.

After missing out on a chance at 220 pounds, Burklow moved up to wrestle at 285 as North Scott took on Cedar Rapids Kennedy with a state dual team berth on line Wednesday night at The Pit.

For someone who competes at 215 pounds, it was not going to be an easy feat. But after not being able to beat out Kade Tippet at 220, Burklow said he looked forward to his opportunity, and he made the most of it.

Burklow recorded a pin in 3 minutes, 49 seconds over Kennedy's Ethan Winsor to help North Scott reach the state quarterfinals with a 47-21 victory. The Lancers (17-6) will compete next Wednesday at 11 a.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.

Lancers coach Drew Kelly was happy to see Burklow contribute after working so hard to break into the lineup.

"Will has been in a battle all year, back and forth at 220, he kind of lost his spot at the end of the year but that was a great opportunity for him, especially as a senior," Kelly said. "I am really happy for Will. He was giving up 30 or 40 pounds to that (Kennedy) kid and Will did a great job of fighting to get that pin."