Alleman's Taylor finds his way back to state

Alleman wrestling standout Billy Taylor got his prep career off on the right foot when he qualified for the Class 1A state tournament as a freshman 113-pounder.
However, Taylor hit a bump in the road last year when his bid to make it 2-for-2 in terms of state appearances was denied when, after losing to eventual Byron Sectional champion Ethen Doty of West Carroll in the 126-pound quarterfinals, he was eliminated in the consolation quarters.
"I didn't wrestle the best I could have last year," he said. "This year, that was definitely my biggest motivation. I felt like I had nothing to lose, and that I had to kick it up a notch."
Competing at 132 pounds this season, the Pioneer junior took it up that extra notch this past weekend at the Oregon Individual Sectional, and as a result will get to make his second trip to Champaign's State Farm Center in three seasons after a third-place finish at the Blackhawk Center.
After punching his state ticket with a hard-earned, 2-1 decision over Marengo senior Jake Doyle, Taylor wrestled his bronze-medal match with the pressure off, and the result was a 5-2 win over Sandwich's Braulio Flores.
Now, he hopes to parlay his sectional bronze into his first state medal. Joining Taylor in Champaign will be classmate and sectional runner-up Jack Patting at 152 pounds, and 285-pound freshman bronze medalist Charlie Jagusah.
You have free articles remaining.
"After (beating Doyle), that made me relax a bit," Taylor said. "I'd love to place at state, but I'm also looking at it being a good learning opportunity for me."
Freshman quartet qualifies: Speaking of Jagusah, he looks to take the experience he gained as an IKWF state champion a year ago and use it to his benefit when he steps on the State Farm Center mats Thursday. At Oregon, he scored three pins and a decision to earn his third-place medal.
"I've set some lofty goals for myself," said Jagusah (34-10). "It's good to get the chance to go in my first year of high school wrestling, and to see what I can do."
Three other area freshmen — Riverdale's Collin Altensey and Brock Smith, and Erie-Prophetstown's Jase Grunder — will also get to cap their rookie seasons in Champaign. Altensey takes a 41-2 record as well as regional and sectional championships with him to the State Farm Center.
In the meantime, regional winner Smith (37-5) came within a win of earning his first sectional gold medal, but dropped a 10-8 heartbreaker to Dakota's Maddux Blakely in the 113-pound title bout at Oregon. With Smith and his Ram teammates set to wrestle Dakota in the team regional a week from today at Rock Falls, he is not lacking in motivation.
"This week, I need to focus on the little things I need to do to get better," Smith said. "I've got to get with some of the tougher guys in the room, work on a lot of things on my feet, and pound it out down at state."
Coming off a third-place sectional finish at 120 after edging Marengo's Joe Resendez at Oregon, Grunder (39-8) is anxiously awaiting his state debut on Thursday.
"It's awesome; I'm pretty excited," he said. "I knew I could make it, and I did. I think I have a chance to get a medal; I've been close with a lot of the top wrestlers, but I'm going to go at it one match at a time."