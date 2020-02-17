Alleman's Taylor finds his way back to state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"After (beating Doyle), that made me relax a bit," Taylor said. "I'd love to place at state, but I'm also looking at it being a good learning opportunity for me."

Freshman quartet qualifies: Speaking of Jagusah, he looks to take the experience he gained as an IKWF state champion a year ago and use it to his benefit when he steps on the State Farm Center mats Thursday. At Oregon, he scored three pins and a decision to earn his third-place medal.

"I've set some lofty goals for myself," said Jagusah (34-10). "It's good to get the chance to go in my first year of high school wrestling, and to see what I can do."

Three other area freshmen — Riverdale's Collin Altensey and Brock Smith, and Erie-Prophetstown's Jase Grunder — will also get to cap their rookie seasons in Champaign. Altensey takes a 41-2 record as well as regional and sectional championships with him to the State Farm Center.

In the meantime, regional winner Smith (37-5) came within a win of earning his first sectional gold medal, but dropped a 10-8 heartbreaker to Dakota's Maddux Blakely in the 113-pound title bout at Oregon. With Smith and his Ram teammates set to wrestle Dakota in the team regional a week from today at Rock Falls, he is not lacking in motivation.