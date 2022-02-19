Alleman's Jagusah caps perfect season with state title; Riverdale's duo wins state

CHAMPAIGN — Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah rarely shows emotion, whether it be the mat or the gridiron.

But after completing a perfect 41-0 season and winning a state title, Jagusah had more emotion than he knew what to do with.

After pinning IC Catholic’s Isaiah Gonzalez in the third period, Jagusah rose and screamed. He continued to flex and scream until the official raised his arm, declaring him the winner. That’s when Jagusah ran off the mat — with coach Normal Jacks on his shoulders a couple feet off the ground.

“That was a lot of fun,” Jagusah said. “It was just kind of relief. A lot of my other matches weren’t that close, but it was a lot of stress. I was kind of just letting it all out.”

Jagusah pinned his way to the finals in three matches that all lasted under a minute, not showing an ounce of the pressure he said he felt.

The pressure was building in the title match, though. Jagusah led 2-1 after the second period because Gonzalez stayed on his feet, no matter what move Jagusah had in the bag to throw him down on the mat.

“My offense got shut down pretty well,” Jagusah said. “I had an idea of what I wanted to get done, but they had a good game plan, too. It was just about staying up and getting in positions where I can do things fast.

“I wasn’t worried about my conditioning, I was more worried about staying up and waiting for him to make a mistake.”

And when Gonzalez did, Jagusah ended things in a flash. The pin was Jagusah’s fourth in just as many rounds.

Riverdale’s duo wins state titles: Riverdale’s Colin Altensey completed his perfect 47-0 season with a win over Stillman’s Jack Seacrist in the Class 1A state title bout at 152 pounds.

While the 152 match on the center mat went to overtime, Altensey made sure there were no dramatics in his match. The junior Ram controlled from the start and built a 5-0 lead after the second period after two takedowns. Seacrist tried many times to take Altensey down off his feet, but Riverdale’s state champ wouldn’t budge.

“I was trying to shut him out on his feet because I know he likes to shoot hard at your head, so I was just going underneath him to get my shots and it worked out,” Altensey said.

While others did backflips or danced, Altensey kept a humble approach and stayed calm until jumping into the arms of his coaches about 30 seconds after securing his first state title.

“I don’t think it’s really set in yet (that I won),” Altensey said. “It’s been one of my goals for my whole life. It’s good to get it done.

Altensey's 6-1 decision win was the closest result he had all week. His journey started with a pin in the first round before two technical falls in the quarters and semis. Altensey never lost control of any match.

“I definitely wrestled the best I have all year,” Altensey said. “And that’s the goal every year, to peak at the right time. I don’t care about the outcome as long as I’m wrestling my best match.”

The Rams’ Brock Smith needed one of his best matches to defeat Dakota’s TJ Silva. It looked like Silva may have gotten a takedown in the third period, but to the dismay of the large Dakota fan section right next to the mat, the officials rewarded Smith’s ability to stay off his back.

The match went to OT tied 1-1 after both wrestlers earned an escape point. It went to double overtime tied at the same score until Smith broke free, earning a point and a state title with a 2-1 victory.

So what was Smith thinking in those final seconds?

“Don’t get taken down,” Smith said. “I’ve put too much effort into this and I knew I deserved it. I’m very proud of what I did.

“It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders. I’m very excited, very blessed.”

Smith was the second to last weight class to wrestle, and watching his teammate win before him only gave him confidence.

“I think (Altensey) has elevated me a bit,” Smith said. “I just knew I had to win after watching him. We had to do it together.”

