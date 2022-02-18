Alleman's Jagusah keeps pinning way through state tourney

CHAMPAIGN — 137 seconds isn’t even half the amount of time of a match.

But that’s how long it has taken Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah to win three matches — and earn his spot to compete for the state title.

After winning in 32 and 53 seconds on Thursday in the prelims and the quarters, Jagusah, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 285 by the IWCOA, did it again in the semifinals.

The junior Pioneer pinned Yorkville Christian’s Michael Esquivel in 52 seconds. And just like the first two, Jagusah went up 2-0 with the first takedown and quickly ended it once gaining the upper position.

“I’m best when I can turn people right away off the takedown,” Jagusah said. “I was just looking for that again. I felt good going into the match and just wanted to wrestle fast and see what happens.

Jagusah, the No. 2 ranked football recruit in the state by Rivals.com, announced he had received an offer to play football at Auburn University earlier Friday morning. By night, Jagusah improved his record to 40-0 and earned his way to his first state title match.

“This has been a goal of mine since freshman year,” Jagusah said. “I want to wrestle well. It’s sort of stressful right now, but I've matched up well against this bracket so far. It’s just my style.”

Riverdale also had a successful night on the mat. The Rams’ Brock Smith and Collin Altensey both earned spots in state title matches with impressive victories in the semis.

Smith was first at 132, and battled out a tough 6-4 decision over Marian’s Vance Williams. The junior Ram (47-1) was tied 2-2 with Williams before a takedown gave him the lead he would never relinquish.

Altensey followed suit at 152 and took care of business right away. Altensey threw down Johnsburg’s Logan Kirk with purpose, causing loud bangs on the mat. By the second period Altensey had a 16-0 tech fall victory. He had the same result against Kirk at sectionals.

“I knew how he wrestled, so I kept working my cradles and wings and it worked again,” Altensey said.

“It just feels really good. It’s awesome. I was pretty bummed last year we didn’t have a real season, but I came into this season knowing what my goals were. I have been pushing myself toward them since and hopefully I can do the same thing tomorrow.”

The third Riverdale wrestler in the semis, Alex Watson (160) fell in overtime to Oakwood’s Joe Lashuay. He will have a chance to wrestle for third or fifth place Saturday afternoon in the wrestlebacks.

Mercer County’s Ethan Monson defeated the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 120 in the quarterfinals Thursday night, but Monson fell behind early to IC Catholic’s Nick Renteria and couldn’t catch up in the semis. The sophomore Golden Eagle wrestler stood his ground well for the first two minutes, but a quick slam to the ground in the second period seemed to take the wind out of Monson, and six minutes later Renteria had the 11-3 major decision victory.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Jase Grunder also fell just short in the semifinals. Lena-Winslow’s Garrett Luke toughed out a 1-0 decision victory over the Panther junior wrestler. Luke controlled the top position for most of the match and denied Grunder opportunities to strike.

Sherrard’s Walker Anderson fell behind early to IC Catholic’s Jadon Mims at 220 in the semifinals and could never catch up. Anderson cut the lead to 11-6 at one point, but Mims came away with the 16-6 major decision victory.

In the wrestleback portion Friday, four area wrestlers earned wins to keep their seasons alive.

Sherrard’s Ryder Roelf came away with two victories in the wrestlebacks after dropping his preliminary round matchup Thursday. Roelf won convincingly with a 9-2 decision victory over Lawrenceville’s Brian Seed and then was tied with Melvin-Sibley’s Braylen Kean in the third period but was able to advance with a reversal and near fall. He advanced to Saturday with a 11-6 decision victory.

Rockridge’s Jude Finch blasted his way through to the third round of wrestlebacks with two impressive victories. The freshman Rocket won by major decision (13-1) over Quincy Notre Dame’s Curtis Steinkamp before pinning Canton’s Trevor Hedges in the second period of the second round wrestlebacks.

Fulton’s Zane Pannell also fought his way to Saturday with two wins in the wrestlebacks. The Fulton junior pinned Manteno’s Wyatt Young in the first period and then won by decision (11-6) over Melvin-Sibley’s Braylen Kean. It was tied 6-6 in the final minute before Pannell got points for a near fall.

Morrison had two wrestlers in the second round of wrestlebacks, but senior Kayden White (182) was the only one to move on. White won by tech fall (16-0) in the first period to waste no time ensuring he made it to the final day.

The Mustangs’ Nate Schaefer won 5-0 against Tolono Unity’s Oran Varela in the first round wrestlebacks, but was pinned by Hillsboro’s Magnus Wells in the first period of the next round.

Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick also had his season come to an end in the second round wrestlebacks. Nimrick was up 2-0 on Litchfield’s Alex Powell in the second period, but an escape gave Powell the 3-2 victory. The senior Pioneer ends his high school career at state, the first time he qualified.

EP’s Wyatt Goosens advanced to the second round of wrestlebacks, but lost a 13-7 decision to Ridgeview’s Danny Tay. It was the first state tournament for the freshman Panther.

Two area wrestled had their seasons end in the first round of wrestlebacks. EP’s Elijah Friedrichsen (285) was pinned in the third period against Cumberland’s Noah Carl. Kewanee’s Kadin Rednour (152) lost a 6-2 decision to Yorkville Christian’s Drew Torza.

Wrestlers who advanced to the third round wrestleback matches will begin at 9 a.m. A win in the third round would guarantee a spot in the third or fifth place matches Saturday afternoon.

