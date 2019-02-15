DES MOINES — Daniel Meeker hung tough for a period. Robert Avila Jr. made sure the match never would see the third period.
The Lisbon freshman executed a whipover for a five-point move in the second period and eventually pinned the Wapello junior in 3 minutes, 47 seconds Friday night in a Class 1A state semifinal bout at 126 pounds.
“I was wrestling (well), but once he got that arm caught across my body which turned my hips, he kept driving me into it,” Meeker said. “I tried to fight it as far as I could to get out of bounds, but I didn’t quite make it there.”
Meeker made the state championship last season as a sophomore. He knew getting back there would be difficult with Avila on his side of the bracket. Avila beat Meeker by technical fall earlier this season in a weekend tournament.
“He wasn’t overly strong, but he knew how to use his upper body,” Meeker said.
Meeker (34-5) can salvage third place with a pair of wins Saturday in the consolation round.
“Wrestling is a crazy, mental sport,” he said. “Right after everything happens, you’ve got to put it aside and get ready for the next match.
“There is no such thing as a time machine, so you can’t go back and change it. I’ve got to push it aside and go for the next best thing, and that’s third place. I strongly believe I’m top two or top three in this bracket.”
Midland’s Damon Huston (106) and Brett Schoenherr (220) lost in the semifinals.
Huston fell 5-3 in a tiebreaker against New London’s Marcel Lopez.
Just his second loss of the year, Huston had a cradle locked up for most of the second period. He did secure three points but never got the fall.
Lopez eventually escaped in the first tiebreaker to collect the win.
Schoenherr ran into a buzzsaw against top-seeded Garet Sims of Iowa Valley. Sims (51-0) pinned Schoenherr in 1:05. Both Midland wrestlers can finish third place with two wins Saturday.
Wilton’s Kael Brisker (106) remains in the hunt for third place following three straight consolation victories.