Last Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Riverdale wrestling regional proved to be a memorable event for several area standouts as they brought home their first regional gold medals.

Out of the nine first-time regional champions, two of them -- Riverdale 106-pounder Dean Wainwright and Alleman 132-pounder Adam Jacks -- were obvious first-timers, both being freshmen.

"I was more excited (than nervous)," said Wainwright. "With us also hosting regionals, that was fun."

"By the second round, I knew I was advancing (to sectionals)," said Jacks. "At that point, I wanted to gain some experience and have a fun time."

On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of seniors were finally able to bag their first gold medals in the final regional run of their high school careers.

At 145 pounds, Rockridge's Reese Finch followed the example of his younger brother Jude, the Rockets' sophomore 126-pounder who also bagged his first regional title.

"Jude worked hard, and he deserved to win," said the older Finch. "This definitely feels good, especially since last year I didn't even qualify for sectionals. To win it with my brother really feels good."

The younger Finch hopes his first regional title is a gateway to greater achievements.

"I hope to win sectionals too," he said, "if I wrestle to the best of my ability."

Fulton had not one, but two, first-time senior regional winners as Zane Pannell took the 170-pound title and Braiden Damhoff prevailed at 285 pounds.

"I definitely didn't expect that match to be that short of a time," Pannell said, referring to his pin of Riverdale senior standout Alex Watson just over 90 seconds into the first period.

"I just kept fighting," said Damhoff of his title-bout win. "I knew if I could keep the match going, eventually I'd find my move."

A trio of area juniors also got to celebrate their first regional gold medals last weekend. That included the host Rams' pair of 113-pounder Tharren Jacobs and 182-pounder Zac Bradley.

"I was pretty happy with my day for the most part," Jacobs said. "I wanted to get this title, and keep working my way up to state."

Bradley has a similar goal for this weekend's Oregon Individual Sectional.

"My main goal is to make the finals," he said, "and see what I can do there."

Orion 220-pounder Phillip Dochterman also hopes to parlay his first regional win into bigger and better things.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "The goal now is to make it as far as I can, and hopefully go on to state."