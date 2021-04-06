Assumption alum takes over wrestling program

“Sonny has a great work ethic,” King said. “He’s going to be a great fit and he understands how we do things at Assumption.

“He brings a different energy, a new energy into the program.”

Alvarez was part of back-to-back dual and traditional state championship teams in 1998 and 1999 at Assumption.

“I'm super-excited to come back to my alma mater and carry on the great tradition of Assumption wrestling," he said. "The Assumption family really never leaves you."

Alvarez, 39, is a fireman for the City of Davenport. He has three children, including twin boys who are fifth graders and involved with wrestling.

“I’ve been coaching them up and I’ve stayed involved in the wrestling world,” Alvarez said. “Now as my boys have gotten older, I can branch out a little bit. I can drag the boys along with me.”

With his job demands as a fireman, Alvarez said there will be some challenges.

“The only way I could take this position was to have the right people with me on staff,” he noted. “I’ve talked to those people and once I had those guys on board, it was a good fit.”