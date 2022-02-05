Assumption claims 2A sectional wrestling crown, advances 10 to districts

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Davenport Assumption wrestling team but the Knights got back on track, for now, to start the push to state.

Assumption advanced 10 wrestlers to next weekend’s district meet and claimed enough team points to win its own Class 2A sectional crown on Saturday afternoon.

With the team win of 234 points over second-place Central DeWitt, the Knights also advanced as a team to district team duals. The Sabers (222 points) had a fairly successful meet themselves, advancing nine individuals to districts. Camanche and Maquoketa each advanced three wrestlers to districts.

But it was a core group of Assumption seniors who shined in the final home meet of their careers. Allen Catour breezed to his title with three victories and also remained undefeated at 29-0 at 160 pounds. John Argo won a hotly contested title match at 182 over Maquoketa’s Ben Thines, 7-5. Jacob Maes pinned his opponent in the second period for a title at 113.

Aiden Morgan got some payback at 220 on Central DeWitt’s Mitchell Howard with a pin in 3:51 in the final. Morgan had lost to Mitchell in an earlier matchup this season at a tournament.

Through a season filled with trying to fill out a lineup because of injuries and other challenges, Morgan said the Knights have shown some grit to reach this point.

“I think it just shows how tough we are,” he said. “At times, half of our lineup was injured or (junior varsity) and we still kept pushing hard. Tough kids, tough competitors. We are in the room working hard every day, and nobody puts up with anything.”

Morgan added the injuries did provide windows of opportunity for others.

“When your chance comes up, make the most of it,” he said.

Argo made the most of his three takedowns and an escape to get by Thines, who has 30 wins this season. Both wrestlers had solid chances in a back-and-forth match that saw the lead change hands three times.

“I think (Thines) actually passes the eye test a little better than me,” Argo said. “He is a good wrestler but I was able to take advantage of my shots. This has been one of the craziest seasons of my four years and we just have to take everything match-by-match, but this is a good first step in the (postseason) process.”

Knights coach Sonny Alvarez said he was pleased with the Saturday results but added there is still room for improvement.

“We aren’t exactly where we want to be but we are OK, and we still have work to do,” he said. “They have had a lot of things thrown at them this season and they keep answering. We have a plan and the guys trust (the coaching staff) and they are sticking to the plan.”

Knights sophomore Peyton Pilgrim (106) won his division by fall while Derrick Bass (126), Michael Macias (145), Colton Pilgrim (152) and Chase Diaz (170) all advanced with second-place finishes. Sophomore Rhett Schaefer won a wrestle-back for true second place at 195 to advance.

The Sabers picked up two wrestle-back wins from Mitchell Howard (220) and Ryan Kramer (138) to move on and push their district total higher. DeWitt got championships from Royce Butt (126), Carter Donovan (152), Cael Grell (170) and Sam Gravert (285).

Dolan Theisen (106), Brody Grell (120) and Elston Lindner (160) all took second place for the Sabers. DeWitt coach Matt Ohnemus said his team hit the goal he had in his head for how many to get through.

“I thought if we could possibly get nine, that would be great and that’s what we did,” Ohnemus said. “We are still pretty young with freshmen and sophomores and I thought that kind of turned up in spots today but, overall, I am pleased with the results.”

Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid won a top-three ranked battle with Macias with several takedowns and back points to claim the 145 division with a 14-6 victory. He will be joined by teammates Gavin Sharp (285) and Ethan Benavides (132), who both took second place.

Maquoketa, which will host the district meet, got a title from Ivan Martin at 132. Pryce Schueller (113) and Thines (182) also moved on for the Cardinals.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0