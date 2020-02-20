Assumption freshmen shine in opening round

DES MOINES — Senior Seth Adrian had some uneasiness at the start of the winter about the leadership of the Davenport Assumption wrestling program following this season.
After watching freshmen Derrick Bass and Michael Macias perform in the room and in competition for the past several months, Adrian knows Assumption is in good hands.
Bass and Macias, both former AAU state champions, posted victories in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Those two are going to be something you don’t want to mess with when they’re juniors and seniors,” Adrian said. “They’ll be placing high.”
The duo already is quite formidable.
Bass, seeded fifth at 106 pounds, opened with a 6-0 win over Nevada’s Drew Robinson. Macias, the fourth seed at 138, out-scrambled state-ranked Shea Parkis of Carroll Kuemper 15-8.
“It is a mind game,” Macias said. “Right now, my mind game is pretty good even though the No. 1 guy is on my side (of the bracket). I tell myself it is just a ranking, just a number. I’m a freshman, nothing to lose.”
Adrian, who also advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals with a first-period fall at 220 pounds, sees that confidence in the room.
Despite the difference of seven weight classes, Macias isn’t afraid to scrap with Adrian.
“Macias is fearless,” Adrian said. “He wrestles me hard and I’m six (or seven) weight classes up. Bass is like that as well. They’re both very competitive kids.”
Macias (31-5) suffered an injury to his ring finger during the match. He had two fingers got caught in the singlet of his opponent and bent backward.
“If it is broken, it don’t matter,” Macias said. “I’m here and I’m going to finish the best that I can. I’m not going to let a finger hold me back. They can cut it off if need be.”
Adrian threw Humboldt’s Colten Goodall to his back for a pin in 45 seconds. The three-sport standout will try and get over the quarterfinal threshold Friday against fourth-seeded Kamrin Stevenson of Grinnell.
“I’ve never been out of the quarterfinals, so I’ve got to come back (Friday) and have that in the back of my mind the whole time,” Adrian said. “I’ve got to push myself and get past that barrier. I think I can do it if I push the tempo and wrestle my match.”
Assumption had four of its eight qualifiers get past the first day.
In addition to the three quarterfinalists, Aiden Morgan bounced back from a first-round defeat with a consolation win at 195 pounds.
The Knights are in 11th place in 2A with 11 points — 13 behind meet favorite West Delaware.
West Liberty is in a logjam for third place with 14 points.
Will Esmoil (152) and Kobe Simon (220), both undefeated on the season, cruised into the quarterfinals with first-period falls. Alex Beaver (113) and Talen Dengler (138) are still alive in the consolation bracket for West Liberty.
Esmoil used a cradle to pin Van Meter-Earlham’s Bryce Cole in 3:24.
“My offense wasn’t very good at the beginning of the match,” Esmoil said. “I need to open up quicker and score more points.”
Maquoketa has two quarterfinalists in Abe Michel (170) and Taven Rich (285). Michel recorded a 3-0 win over Gilbert’s Aiden Carr and Rich pinned Crestwood’s Wyatt Scheidel in 3:14.
“It gives me a little more confidence going forward, especially being here once already,” Michel said. “This year, I feel like I have a shot at winning it."
Michel was 1-2 at last year’s state tournament. He made it a priority to improve on his feet in the offseason.
“I was told you need to be good at two things, and it doesn’t matter which two,” Michel said. “This year, I’m a lot better on top and worked a lot on my feet over the summer.”
Rich (39-1) is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish.
“There is a bit more pressure in that area,” Rich said. “If I fail, I fail. I know I’ll still get the same amount of love and respect from people in Maquoketa.”
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil (106), Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet (113) and Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid (132) rolled into the quarterfinals.
Scorpil and Kinkaid won by major decision. Zeimet needed 28 seconds to record a pin.
“I had a good pace throughout the whole match,” Kinkaid said. “It was good to go six minutes because it gets me started in the tournament.”