Assumption freshmen shine in opening round

Despite the difference of seven weight classes, Macias isn’t afraid to scrap with Adrian.

“Macias is fearless,” Adrian said. “He wrestles me hard and I’m six (or seven) weight classes up. Bass is like that as well. They’re both very competitive kids.”

Macias (31-5) suffered an injury to his ring finger during the match. He had two fingers got caught in the singlet of his opponent and bent backward.

“If it is broken, it don’t matter,” Macias said. “I’m here and I’m going to finish the best that I can. I’m not going to let a finger hold me back. They can cut it off if need be.”

Adrian threw Humboldt’s Colten Goodall to his back for a pin in 45 seconds. The three-sport standout will try and get over the quarterfinal threshold Friday against fourth-seeded Kamrin Stevenson of Grinnell.

“I’ve never been out of the quarterfinals, so I’ve got to come back (Friday) and have that in the back of my mind the whole time,” Adrian said. “I’ve got to push myself and get past that barrier. I think I can do it if I push the tempo and wrestle my match.”

Assumption had four of its eight qualifiers get past the first day.