Assumption goes 5-for-5 in opening round at state

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, earned some revenge. After losing to Keokuk’s Tate O’Shea in the sectional final, Fitzpatrick used a first-period takedown to stave off O’Shea 3-1.

“He’s gotten me twice this year, so I’m glad I could return the favor and get him back,” Fitzpatrick said.

The takedown was the difference.

“We’re very equally matched on top, so I knew it was going to come down to whoever could get that takedown,” Fitzpatrick said. “He got the one at sectionals. For me to get that one tonight, that was a huge confidence boost.”

Bass, pulled off the mat because of his shoulder in Wednesday’s state duals competition, built a 7-1 cushion after the first period against Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ethan Skoglund.

“It isn’t so much because of my gas tank, but to build a lead before my shoulder takes affect is huge,” Bass said. “It not only changes the way I wrestle, I have to be smarter in terms of what positions I need to stay out of.”

Bass wrestles Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa in the quarterfinals. Bussa pinned West Delaware’s Brayden Maury in the opening round.

Terronez was encouraged to see Bass go the distance in his first round.