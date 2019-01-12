Kole Kreinbring, Julien Broderson and Seth Adrian all saw the same thing at Bettendorf High School.
Gold.
The only three wrestlers for Davenport Assumption who reached the finals at the Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, the trio made it out on top.
Kreinbring and Adrian had to squeak past their opponents while Broderson used yet another first period pin as the Knights went a perfect 3-for-3 Saturday to jump Johnston in the team standings and claim fifth place.
“It shows the work we put in the room day in and day out, we make each other better,” Adrian said. “I was stoked.”
Broderson won all six of his matches by pins in a combined time under 10 minutes, 30 seconds. Kreinbring defeated two ranked wrestlers, and Adrian got past a Class 3A ranked wrestler and a heavy underdog in the final.
The three of them are workout partners in the wrestling room and train with each other. It made the victories that much more special.
“Being able to improve, at the perfect time, I think we have a big statement to make,” Broderson said.
Liberty won the team trophy by accumulating 313.5 points. Bettendorf, on the strength of 11 top-eight finishers, was the highest Q-C area finisher in third with 220 points.
Broderson, the top-ranked wrestler at 195 pounds in Class 2A, had very little trouble. He pinned fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestler Kane Schmidt of Bettendorf in the semis and took care of Class 3A, second-ranked Brayden Wolf in the finals, pinning him in 1:10.
“I was attacking, attacking, attacking,” Broderson said. “Right when I got the first takedown and went off that.”
It was Kreinbring and Adrian who had to work all six minutes to claim their triumphs.
Kreinbring, ranked 6th in Class 2A at 182, trailed Will Hoeft of Iowa City West 4-1 after the first period. He secured an escape and a takedown to make it 4-4. Then, after Hoeft escaped, Kreinbring reversed him and took him down to pad a 3-point lead heading to the third period.
Hoeft, the fourth-ranked wrestler in Class 3A, escaped and registered a takedown, which was followed by a Kreinbring escape to make it 9-8.
With under five seconds left, Hoeft took one final shot at Kreinbring and took him down. After initially ruling the takedown, the referees reversed the decision since it came after the buzzer and gave the win to Kreinbring.
It’s his first title at the Midwest Shootout.
“I wouldn’t say I was too nervous. He took a good shot, but I was pretty confident I held my own,” Kreinbring said. “I had to keep my feet moving, push the pace. When it was all tied up, I knew I had to do something.”
The fourth-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 220, Adrian was his aggressive self, but Newton’s Gage Linahon took advantage of some mistakes.
Linahon took down Adrian in the third to tie the match at seven. A little later, the junior escaped for the decisive point to claim the title.
“I caught myself toward the end I might have let up a little bit,” Adrian said. “I tricked myself and my mind, I wasn’t done yet.”
Assumption head coach Jon Terronez admitted Adrian gave him some gray hairs.
“Seth kept us on our toes,” Terronez said. “Got himself into some crazy situations, but he got himself on top.”
It wasn’t all rosy for Bettendorf.
Logan Adamson (145) and Griffin Liddle (285) used momentum-building semifinal victories to make the title bouts. Adamson pinned his opponent in 5:57, and Liddle defeated MAC rival Evan Kilstrom of Pleasant Valley 11-1.
It was halted quickly in their respective championship matches.
Adamson couldn’t get any offense against Kage Lenger of Liberty and trailed 10-0 after two periods before eventually falling 15-7.
Liddle had a pair of escapes against Waverly Shell Rock’s Andrew Snyder, but Snyder took him down in the third to prevail 3-2.
Both sophomores were extremely disappointed afterwards.
“He slowed me down and got me a little tired,” Adamson said. “I wrestled my heart out, but not the result I wanted.”
Liddle felt like he left chances out there and repeatedly said “I have to be better.”
“It is what it is and I gotta bounce back,” Liddle added.
Head coach Dan Knight was pleased how both wrestled beginning to end.
“I think Logan had an outstanding tournament, and how he’s doing it is impressing me the most,” Knight said. “Griffin wrestled a very good tournament.”
Camanche, finishing eighth in the team standings, had one finalist in formerly undefeated senior Baylor Crigger.
He fell to another undefeated wrestler — Jacob Herrmann of Waverly-Shell Rock — 7-4.
Pleasant Valley’s highest finisher was Eli Loyd’s third place at 138 while Davenport West saw Travis Hodges place fifth at 106.