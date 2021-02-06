Assumption perseveres through injuries, cruises to sectional title

Wearing a brace on his left shoulder, Derrick Bass stepped onto the mat for the first time in nearly a month Saturday at the Class 2A sectional tournament.
The Davenport Assumption sophomore is not letting a season-long injury and a lack of mat time deter him from his quest for a state wrestling championship.
Bass recorded a first-period fall in the semifinals and then registered a 17-7 major decision in the final over Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville's Carter West to capture the 106-pound crown at Assumption High School.
"I wouldn't be wrestling if I felt like I couldn't win (a state title)," Bass said. "I feel I still have a good chance to win it.
"I don't think anybody can push me to the point where I'm going to need both fully functioning shoulders. I can work around it."
The top-ranked Bass was one of 12 Assumption wrestlers to advance to next Saturday's district meet in Mount Pleasant. The Knights amassed 264 points to claim the team championship and will host a regional team dual Tuesday night.
It has been a trying season for coach Jon Terronez's team, with a pause in workouts due to COVID-19 and a rash of injuries.
"We've experienced a lot of different things in one season that a coach may experience throughout a career," Terronez said. "When you have a good program, though, you've got to have guys step up and win matches.
"We always preach you've got to be ready at any time."
Three of the 12 district qualifiers were not projected to be varsity starters this winter: Peyton Pilgrim (113 pounds), Colton Pilgrim (132) and Chase Diaz (220).
Injuries, though, have sidelined Jacob Maes (113) and Noah Gonzales (132).
Others, such as Bass and Michael Macias (knee), are gutting it out.
Bass injured his shoulder during football season. He wrestled the first half of the season but re-aggravated it at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational in Van Horne in early January. He has missed the last month, including last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.
"I couldn't have my season end so I've pushed through it," said Bass, who could undergo surgery on the shoulder after the season. "Nothing was necessary except the postseason. I wanted to make sure I was good enough to be ready for now."
The combination of the brace and discomfort forced Bass to use injury time on two occasions during the finals match to regather himself. He had seven takedowns, at least two in each period, to prevail.
"It is annoying, but injuries happen and you've got to push through it," Bass said. "As our saying goes, 'Nobody cares. Work harder.' That's what I'm living by right now."
Macias (138), Parker Foley (145), Parker Terronez (152), Allen Catour (160), John Argo (182) and Aiden Morgan (195) also won sectional crowns.
In a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, Macias notched a reversal and was awarded two near fall points in the final six seconds to prevail 8-7 over WBND/Danville's Iasiah Fenton.
"I just knew he was a little more tired than me," Macias said. "He's a solid wrestler, but I had to keep moving and keep pushing."
It was a significant boost for Macias after losses at the Bob Lueders Invitational and MAC tournament the past two weekends.
"When (Michael) wrestles, he's so unpredictable," coach Terronez said. "He is never out of any match against anybody. He showed that today."
Foley used a third-period takedown to clip WBND/Danville's Sam West 3-1 in the final.
"I knew I had to get on my offense," Foley said. "I was tired; he was too."
The win of the day for Assumption came from Parker Terronez.
Trailing second-ranked and unbeaten Grifen Molle of WBND/Danville 8-3 in the third period, Terronez caught Molle out of position and took him to his back for a pin in 4 minutes, 54 seconds.
"Instant joy," Terronez said. "This is probably the highlight of my career."
Molle came into sectionals 42-0 and placed fifth at state in 3A at 138 pounds last year.
Terronez, meanwhile, has had a turbulent season.
"I knew he was good, but in my head I was refusing to lose," Terronez said. "It is a huge confidence boost and I'm ready to go for the next couple of weeks."
Catour had two pins en route to his title while Argo pulled out a pair of decisions in a competitive weight class. With only three wrestlers in the 195-pound bracket, Morgan was on the mat for just 12 seconds.
TJ Fitzpatrick (126) and Logan Schimanski (170) advanced with second-place finishes.
Injuries aside, Assumption believes it is finding its stride at an opportune time.
"It is about peaking at the right time and this is the right time to do it," coach Terronez said. "Our kids love the team aspect. Our goal is to get two trophies."