Assumption perseveres through injuries, cruises to sectional title

"We always preach you've got to be ready at any time."

Three of the 12 district qualifiers were not projected to be varsity starters this winter: Peyton Pilgrim (113 pounds), Colton Pilgrim (132) and Chase Diaz (220).

Injuries, though, have sidelined Jacob Maes (113) and Noah Gonzales (132).

Others, such as Bass and Michael Macias (knee), are gutting it out.

Bass injured his shoulder during football season. He wrestled the first half of the season but re-aggravated it at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational in Van Horne in early January. He has missed the last month, including last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.

"I couldn't have my season end so I've pushed through it," said Bass, who could undergo surgery on the shoulder after the season. "Nothing was necessary except the postseason. I wanted to make sure I was good enough to be ready for now."

The combination of the brace and discomfort forced Bass to use injury time on two occasions during the finals match to regather himself. He had seven takedowns, at least two in each period, to prevail.