Assumption reaches state duals for 13th straight season

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Jon Terronez pushed the right buttons with his lineup Tuesday night. The result was a 13th consecutive trip to state duals for Davenport Assumption's wrestling program.

Assumption closed its Class 2A regional final dual with sixth-ranked Union, La Porte City with three consecutive wins to pull out a 41-32 victory.

"I definitely felt some pressure going into this because Union is a good team, and we didn't want to break that tradition," Terronez said. "The kids stepped it up and helped me keep my job.

"It was nerve-racking and exciting. It is everything you would want in a dual. We came out on top."

After Union recorded pins at 160 and 170 pounds to take a 32-27 lead, John Argo nudged Assumption closer with a 7-2 decision at 182.

Terronez's slotted Joe Walsh in at 195 pounds, and he delivered a third-period pin. Aiden Morgan, who is the Knights' regular 195-pounder, bumped up to 220 and clinched the dual with a fall in 1 minute, 41 seconds.