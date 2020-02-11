Assumption reaches state duals for 13th straight season

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Jon Terronez pushed the right buttons with his lineup Tuesday night. The result was a 13th consecutive trip to state duals for Davenport Assumption's wrestling program.
Assumption closed its Class 2A regional final dual with sixth-ranked Union, La Porte City with three consecutive wins to pull out a 41-32 victory.
"I definitely felt some pressure going into this because Union is a good team, and we didn't want to break that tradition," Terronez said. "The kids stepped it up and helped me keep my job.
"It was nerve-racking and exciting. It is everything you would want in a dual. We came out on top."
After Union recorded pins at 160 and 170 pounds to take a 32-27 lead, John Argo nudged Assumption closer with a 7-2 decision at 182.
Terronez's slotted Joe Walsh in at 195 pounds, and he delivered a third-period pin. Aiden Morgan, who is the Knights' regular 195-pounder, bumped up to 220 and clinched the dual with a fall in 1 minute, 41 seconds.
"Joe won a couple big ones for us at the Battle of Waterloo earlier this year," Terronez said, "so we were confident he could go in there and win some matches. He matched up well against their kid. I had a strong belief he would be able to pull it out. He's a kid that doesn't get rattled."
State-ranked Seth Adrian, the starter at 220 for Assumption, started the dual with a win at 285 — a weight the Knights often have forfeited during duals this season.
"(Heavyweight) was the best of their upper weight kids, so that's why we decided to move Seth up," Terronez said.
Derrick Bass (106 pounds), Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138) and Evan Forker (152) had pins for Assumption in the dual.
Terronez's team beat Iowa Falls-Alden in the semifinal round, 49-15. The Knights had seven bonus-point wins in the dual.
Assumption will wrestle at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next week. The eight state-qualifying coaches will vote on seeding Wednesday and the brackets will be released later in the day.
Class 2A
Camanche splits duals: Camanche knocked off Solon in the semifinal round of the regional duals 48-35 but stumbled to top-ranked West Delaware 54-24 in the final.
Eric Kinkaid (132 pounds) and Cade Everson (160) had pins in both duals for the Indians. Jaxon Bussa (106) and Ben Vogel (120) also had falls in the dual against West Delaware.
Camanche was seeking its first trip to state duals in 33 years.
Class 1A
Alburnett 60, Wilton 17: Alburnett collected seven pins and knocked off sectional champion Wilton in a Class 1A regional semifinal dual Tuesday night in Gilbertville.
After Alburnett opened with falls from Dylan Barenz and Noah Mackey at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, Wilton picked up a pin from Colton Kruse at 145 and a 20-5 technical fall victory from Kaden Shirk at 152.
Wilton's only other win in the dual was a forfeit from Briggs Hartley at 285. Coach Gabe Boorn's team sat several of its starters, including state-ranked Kael Brisker and Coy Baker.
The Beavers turn their attention to Saturday's district meet at home.
Lisbon 82, Wapello 0: Top-ranked Lisbon wasted little time in getting past Wapello in a Class 1A regional semifinal dual Tuesday in Lisbon.
Wapello, runner-up at last Saturday's West Branch sectional, sat many of its starters for the dual and forfeited five weight classes.
Lisbon had eight pins in the dual, including five in the first period. Wapello's Owen Housman lost a 9-0 major decision at 182 pounds.