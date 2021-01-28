Assumption shows strength in final regular-season meet

There is always a little bit of pressure on wrestlers in the final meet of the regular season, but Assumption High School wrestlers used it to their advantage on Thursday night in a final tune-up ahead of Saturday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference Meet.
The Knights went 2-0 on the night, winning 59-18 over hosting Davenport West and 64-10 against Davenport North. West beat North in the finale on criteria (total pins) after the score was tied at 33 following the final match of the night.
After a tough outing at the Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton on Saturday, Assumption coach Jon Terronez was happy to see his kids bounce back.
“We’ve had some adversity we needed to overcome after this last weekend,” Terronez said. “We had a tough time in Clinton and tonight was a great moment to iron out a couple things.”
One athlete who shined for the Knights was John Argo, who took an 8-2 decision against West’s Nick Kroeger and a 15-4 major decision over North's Gio Rivera.
Argo spent most of his time in both matches on the offensive, something that he tries to do every time he steps on the mat.
“All the coaches really preach that in the training room,” Argo said. “You want to be in control of the match and be able to work your own attack and get different looks. Tonight I was able to work on my technique and prepare for the postseason.”
Unfortunately, a few athletes from Assumption weren’t able to get any last minute work due to forfeits from both North and West. Terronez told them not to lose focus, even if they didn’t get any mat time.
“It’s always important, whether you’re wrestling or not, to get a good warmup in and do sprints afterwards,” Terronez said. “At the end of the day, a forfeit is a win, but obviously we want our guys to get in as many matches as possible.”
West's Travis Hodges capped off his senior night and his last regular-season meet of his career with a pair of wins, pinning Assumption’s Mikey Kersten in 41 seconds and North’s Jacob DeWisplaere in 19 seconds. Those two wins took his career wins total to 105, padding his school record for victories. He broke the previous total of 101.
He’s motivated to go as far as he can this postseason, and desires redemption from previous years.
“I’m excited for what I can do this year, and I feel like I’m peaking at the right time,” Hodges said. “I had to practice harder at the beginning of the year since we had a late start, and I’m hoping to get a few wins back that I gave up last season.
“I didn’t do what I wanted to do the last couple years, so I’m ready to give it my all one last time.”
The Falcons had a delayed start to the regular season due to COVID-19 issues throughout the school. Coach Jim Weisrock was happy with how his kids have grown since then.
“We were put behind schedule to start and definitely struggled in meets out of the gate,” Weisrock said. “But they kept putting in the work in the training room and got into a lot better shape. Every day I see improvement and they put themselves into a better position to succeed.”
Getting better every day is something that Argo agrees with, and hopes he can do that in the final weeks of the season.
“These final matches help me get into better shape and improve my skill set,” Argo said. “Especially in the postseason, anything you can do to get an extra point for your team is important, and that starts in the training room.”