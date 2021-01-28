Assumption shows strength in final regular-season meet

Unfortunately, a few athletes from Assumption weren’t able to get any last minute work due to forfeits from both North and West. Terronez told them not to lose focus, even if they didn’t get any mat time.

“It’s always important, whether you’re wrestling or not, to get a good warmup in and do sprints afterwards,” Terronez said. “At the end of the day, a forfeit is a win, but obviously we want our guys to get in as many matches as possible.”

West's Travis Hodges capped off his senior night and his last regular-season meet of his career with a pair of wins, pinning Assumption’s Mikey Kersten in 41 seconds and North’s Jacob DeWisplaere in 19 seconds. Those two wins took his career wins total to 105, padding his school record for victories. He broke the previous total of 101.

He’s motivated to go as far as he can this postseason, and desires redemption from previous years.

“I’m excited for what I can do this year, and I feel like I’m peaking at the right time,” Hodges said. “I had to practice harder at the beginning of the year since we had a late start, and I’m hoping to get a few wins back that I gave up last season.

“I didn’t do what I wanted to do the last couple years, so I’m ready to give it my all one last time.”