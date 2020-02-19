Bass cleared from injury, helps Knights take third in 2A

DES MOINES — Derrick Bass was knocked out in last Saturday’s district championship match at Washington.
The Davenport Assumption freshman had some concern earlier this week about his status for the state wrestling tournament.
“I just really eased into it this week in practice,” Bass said.
Doctors cleared Bass for competition on Tuesday.
The 106-pounder returned to the mat at Wednesday’s Class 2A state duals tournament and recorded three pins to help Assumption place third in the program’s 13th consecutive appearance here.
“We did some quick recuperation, some relaxation and some massage therapy to loosen up his muscles,” Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. “We’re very lucky he’s in good health.”
In his district title bout against Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil, Bass was in the down position late in the first period, tried to stand up and was dumped on his head.
“My head, my neck and left shoulder all hurt,” Bass said. “I was knocked out.”
Bass said it was important to get a couple matches inside Wells Fargo Arena before the individual tournament. He is seeded fifth going into Thursday afternoon’s opening session.
“I’ve been here for kids state AAU, but this is where it counts, not the little kids stuff anymore,” Bass said. “I’m super excited for this.”
Assumption opened with a 40-26 win over Osage.
Parker Terronez (145 pounds), Eli McCracken (160), Seth Adrian (285) and Jacob Maes (113) joined Bass with pins in the dual.
Coach Terronez said his team was particularly motivated to win the first dual to improve upon last year’s finish.
“Initially, I didn’t think we matched up with (Osage) that well,” Terronez said, “but the boys came out hungry and won some good matches. I’m extremely happy with that one.”
The championship aspirations were dashed in the semifinals by top-ranked West Delaware 54-18. The Hawks, who went on to repeat as state champions, beat the Knights earlier this season as well at the Battle of Waterloo.
“We tried to wrestle as tough as we could, but some of those weights and some of the guys they have, they’re just good,” Adrian said. “There is no way around that.
“We came out today and started in their wheelhouse (152 pounds). It didn’t work out for us as we wanted.”
West Delaware had five first-period pins to build a 30-0 advantage.
“We hit a good spot in their lineup, but their whole lineup is good,” Terronez said. “Momentum definitely helped them and a key factor in a lot of those wins. They’re a great team and we’re a young team.”
Assumption rallied from a 28-18 deficit against Independence in the consolation final. Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Terronez (145) and Evan Forker (152) had four pins in a row to secure it.
The Knights have only two seniors in their regular lineup — McCracken and Adrian. Joe Walsh, another senior, filled in at times.
"It says a lot about the team and about the future of the program," coach Terronez said. "After you lose, it is real easy to get down on yourself and feel sorry for yourself and put your tail between your legs and walk away.
"They stuck with it and said, 'Hey, we're going to get third.' They showed up and left it all out there."
The Knights (24-7) have finished seventh, fifth and third, respectively, the past three years.
"That third place means a little bit more," coach Terronez said, "because it says it on (the trophy)."