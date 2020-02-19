Bass cleared from injury, helps Knights take third in 2A

“We hit a good spot in their lineup, but their whole lineup is good,” Terronez said. “Momentum definitely helped them and a key factor in a lot of those wins. They’re a great team and we’re a young team.”

Assumption rallied from a 28-18 deficit against Independence in the consolation final. Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Terronez (145) and Evan Forker (152) had four pins in a row to secure it.

The Knights have only two seniors in their regular lineup — McCracken and Adrian. Joe Walsh, another senior, filled in at times.

"It says a lot about the team and about the future of the program," coach Terronez said. "After you lose, it is real easy to get down on yourself and feel sorry for yourself and put your tail between your legs and walk away.

"They stuck with it and said, 'Hey, we're going to get third.' They showed up and left it all out there."

The Knights (24-7) have finished seventh, fifth and third, respectively, the past three years.

"That third place means a little bit more," coach Terronez said, "because it says it on (the trophy)."

