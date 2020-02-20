Beavers' Brisker, Baker clear first-round hurdle

DES MOINES — Kael Brisker and Coy Baker felt the agony of defeat in the first round of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament last season.
The Wilton upperclassmen experienced the thrill of victory Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Brisker, Baker and teammate Briggs Hartley notched wins in the opening round for the Beavers.
“Everybody is here for the same goal,” Brisker said. “You can’t let them destroy your dreams, you’ve got to destroy their dreams.”
Brisker racked up eight takedowns to post a 21-6 win by technical fall in 4 minutes, 59 seconds over WACO’s Jakson Cobb.
Seeded fourth at 126 pounds, Brisker won for the 35th time in 39 matches.
Brisker said his body matured at a fast rate after the season last year. He hit the weight room hard and spent the summer pouring concrete.
“I feel I’m a lot stronger than last year and the year before,” Brisker said. “Mentally, I’m a lot stronger than I’ve been. So it really is a combination of everything.”
Baker, the fourth seed at 182 pounds, pinned WACO’s Brady Langloss in 4:47. The senior compiled seven takedowns before taking Langloss to his back.
It was redemption for Baker following a 0-2 performance at last year’s event.
“I feel like I’m the top dog, a senior now,” Baker said. “I feel like I’m up there and wrestling with confidence.”
Hartley pinned sixth-seeded Keegan Akers of Mediapolis in just over a minute at 285 pounds.
Midland’s Damon Huston (120) and Cayden Miller (160), Wapello’s Daniel Meeker (145) and North Cedar’s Tyler Thurston (220) also advanced to the quarterfinals.
Miller pinned seventh-seeded Austin Wilson of Nodaway Valley in 2:56.
Meeker overcame a sluggish start to beat MFL MarMac’s Gabe Mcgeough 8-2.
“I used to be one of those kids that panicked when people scored first,” Meeker said. “I finally realized you’ve got six minutes, and six minutes is a long time. I wasn’t too worried.”
With an opportunity to become Wapello’s first four-time state place winner, Meeker is eager for a big finish to his career. He was sixth place as a freshman, second as a sophomore and fourth a year ago.
“This year is going to mean the most,” Meeker said. “This tournament is going to have more than just my skill and determination. It also is going to have my heart and the rest of the family behind me.
“I’m ready for whatever it brings at me.”