Beavers' Brisker, Baker clear first-round hurdle

“I feel like I’m the top dog, a senior now,” Baker said. “I feel like I’m up there and wrestling with confidence.”

Hartley pinned sixth-seeded Keegan Akers of Mediapolis in just over a minute at 285 pounds.

Midland’s Damon Huston (120) and Cayden Miller (160), Wapello’s Daniel Meeker (145) and North Cedar’s Tyler Thurston (220) also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Miller pinned seventh-seeded Austin Wilson of Nodaway Valley in 2:56.

Meeker overcame a sluggish start to beat MFL MarMac’s Gabe Mcgeough 8-2.

“I used to be one of those kids that panicked when people scored first,” Meeker said. “I finally realized you’ve got six minutes, and six minutes is a long time. I wasn’t too worried.”

With an opportunity to become Wapello’s first four-time state place winner, Meeker is eager for a big finish to his career. He was sixth place as a freshman, second as a sophomore and fourth a year ago.

“This year is going to mean the most,” Meeker said. “This tournament is going to have more than just my skill and determination. It also is going to have my heart and the rest of the family behind me.