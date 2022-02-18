Beavers' Brisker comes up short in title quest

DES MOINES — Brody Brisker has an opportunity to finish a spot higher on the podium than he did a season ago, but a state championship will have to wait another year.

The Wilton High School 113-pound sophomore dropped a 7-3 semifinal decision to third-ranked Kolton Munson of Ogden on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Known for being relentless on his feet, Brisker (50-2) never could finish any of his attacks against Munson, who won for the 47th time in 48 matches. Munson had a takedown in each period to stave off the fourth-ranked Brisker.

After placing fourth as a freshman, Brisker can still finish third with two victories Saturday in the consolation semifinals and consolation final.

Brisker reached the semifinal round with a 4-2 decision over Lake Mills’ Hayden Helgeson. He had beaten Helgeson by major decision in the finals of the North Butler/Clarksville tournament earlier this season. The rematch featured much less scoring.

“He’s a left-leg lead and I’m a right-leg lead, so that’s switching that stance up for me,” Brisker said. “It is a little bit more of a challenge. Plus wrestling him earlier, he had a little insight into what I was doing.”

Brisker’s teammate, Jordan Dusenberry, will wrestle for seventh place at 120 pounds. After losing in the opening round, he rebounded with two consolation wins.

Dusenberry had a pin in the first round of consolation Thursday night and recorded a 19-4 technical fall triumph in 2:48 in the second round of consolation Friday afternoon.

“I feel like I wasn’t as ready for my first match as I should have been, so I realized I needed to step it up a little bit and come back as hard as I could,” he said.

“You’ve got to have a really good mindset to come back. You have to make sure you don’t lose your mind and freak out.”

The 120-pound Dusenberry has compiled a 40-9 record in his freshman season.

“It helps when I have Brody and other people in the room who have been through it,” Dusenberry said. “They encourage you, tell you to keep your head up and keep going.”

