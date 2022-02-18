Beavers' Brisker comes up short in title quest

Ogden's Kolton Munson celebrates a 7-3 decision over Wilton's Brody Brisker in a 113-pound match during the semifinals of the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Wilton's Brody Brisker wrestles Ogden's Kolton Munson in a 113-pound match during the semifinals of the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Brisker lost a 7-3 decision.
DES MOINES — Brody Brisker has an opportunity to finish a spot higher on the podium than he did a season ago, but a state championship will have to wait another year.
The Wilton High School 113-pound sophomore dropped a 7-3 semifinal decision to third-ranked Kolton Munson of Ogden on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Known for being relentless on his feet, Brisker (50-2) never could finish any of his attacks against Munson, who won for the 47th time in 48 matches. Munson had a takedown in each period to stave off the fourth-ranked Brisker.
After placing fourth as a freshman, Brisker can still finish third with two victories Saturday in the consolation semifinals and consolation final.
Brisker reached the semifinal round with a 4-2 decision over Lake Mills’ Hayden Helgeson. He had beaten Helgeson by major decision in the finals of the North Butler/Clarksville tournament earlier this season. The rematch featured much less scoring.
“He’s a left-leg lead and I’m a right-leg lead, so that’s switching that stance up for me,” Brisker said. “It is a little bit more of a challenge. Plus wrestling him earlier, he had a little insight into what I was doing.”
Brisker’s teammate, Jordan Dusenberry, will wrestle for seventh place at 120 pounds. After losing in the opening round, he rebounded with two consolation wins.
Dusenberry had a pin in the first round of consolation Thursday night and recorded a 19-4 technical fall triumph in 2:48 in the second round of consolation Friday afternoon.
“I feel like I wasn’t as ready for my first match as I should have been, so I realized I needed to step it up a little bit and come back as hard as I could,” he said.
“You’ve got to have a really good mindset to come back. You have to make sure you don’t lose your mind and freak out.”
The 120-pound Dusenberry has compiled a 40-9 record in his freshman season.
“It helps when I have Brody and other people in the room who have been through it,” Dusenberry said. “They encourage you, tell you to keep your head up and keep going.”
