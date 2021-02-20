Beavers' Brisker falls in finals; Comets' Simon squeaks out win

“It is unreal,” Simon said. “Five years ago, I never would have imagined I’d be standing here talking about winning a state title.”

Even on the days Simon wasn’t motivated to work, he had people in his corner pulling him into the gym.

“My coaches and parents want it more than I do,” Simon said. “Everyone was on me to keep putting the work in. The days I wanted to take off on the weekend, my parents are like, ‘No, you’re working out.’ That hard work constantly over time comes together and big things happen.”

Brisker tried to set up multiple attacks in his match but couldn’t get in on the legs of the lanky Reisz.

“(Reisz) is a great defensive wrestler and we knew that coming in,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “That kid didn’t take one offensive shot, didn’t penetrate on our legs once and scored off our action.

“That’s the part that hurts. We’re doing all the work and he’s reaping the rewards.”

Brisker said he was pleased with his action. Reisz consistently put his hand on Brisker’s forehead to block him off.

“I can only do what I can do,” he stated. “It is hard to do things when the kid doesn’t want to wrestle you back.”