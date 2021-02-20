Beavers' Brisker falls in finals; Comets' Simon squeaks out win

DES MOINES — Kael Brisker poured his heart and soul into wrestling the past 10 years in a quest to be called a state champion.
Especially in the past 12 months, the Wilton High School senior raised his level of dedication with extra sprints, extra weightlifting sessions and extra mat work.
Even so, Brisker couldn’t get his ultimate goal Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Logan-Magnolia sophomore Wyatt Reisz handed Brisker just his second loss of the season in the Class 1A 138-pound final, 7-3.
“It is a different step when you’re in the finals,” Brisker said. “It is fun to get there, but it would have been way better with a win.”
Conversely, West Liberty’s Kobe Simon reached his final destination.
Second a year ago, the senior scored a takedown with 19 seconds left to eke out a 6-4 decision over Central Lyon-George Little Rock’s Dylan Winkel in the 2A 220-pound final.
“I looked at that clock with a minute left and said, ‘I’m going to set up a good shot,’” Simon said. “I waited, I waited and just went for it. It was the perfect shot, perfect everything and I got it.”
It capped a 37-3 season for Simon, who finishes as a three-time state medalist.
“It is unreal,” Simon said. “Five years ago, I never would have imagined I’d be standing here talking about winning a state title.”
Even on the days Simon wasn’t motivated to work, he had people in his corner pulling him into the gym.
“My coaches and parents want it more than I do,” Simon said. “Everyone was on me to keep putting the work in. The days I wanted to take off on the weekend, my parents are like, ‘No, you’re working out.’ That hard work constantly over time comes together and big things happen.”
Brisker tried to set up multiple attacks in his match but couldn’t get in on the legs of the lanky Reisz.
“(Reisz) is a great defensive wrestler and we knew that coming in,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “That kid didn’t take one offensive shot, didn’t penetrate on our legs once and scored off our action.
“That’s the part that hurts. We’re doing all the work and he’s reaping the rewards.”
Brisker said he was pleased with his action. Reisz consistently put his hand on Brisker’s forehead to block him off.
“I can only do what I can do,” he stated. “It is hard to do things when the kid doesn’t want to wrestle you back.”
That defensive tactic worked for Reisz.
“His particular setup, he’s keeping you at bay waiting for a certain position so he can get Russian tie on the side,” Boorn said. “We knew it. When you can’t even get a stall call to make the kid do anything else, that is the hard part.”
Brisker finished his career as a three-time state place winner – sixth as a sophomore, fourth as a junior and runner-up as a senior. His 173 career wins are among the top five on the school’s all-time list.
“When you see a kid who puts in that much work, effort and dedication to himself, this sport and the team, the heart hurts a little bit when they’re not able to get what they’ve earned,” Boorn said. “Things didn’t quite go as planned and that’s hard.”