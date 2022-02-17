Beavers' Brisker reaches milestone, state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Brody Brisker did not have to wrestle out of the first period to record his 100th career win in a Wilton High School singlet Thursday night.

Brisker made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Class 1A state tournament, taking New London’s Gage Burden down three times and eventually putting him on his back for a fall in 1 minute, 22 seconds at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I just set a tone,” Brisker said. “It is a good start to the tournament. It lets everyone know that I’m about to wrestle what they’re up against.”

The Wilton 113-pounder reached the century mark in his wins and he’s not yet finished with his sophomore season. After going 51-6 and placing fourth here last year, Brisker is 49-1 and ranked fourth at his weight this season.

“I knew I was going to come away with a medal here last year, but I definitely didn’t think I was going to win this thing,” Brisker said. “This year, I have the belief in myself that I can win this tournament.”

Brisker’s only setback this year was a 5-4 loss to Washington’s Aaron Boone in the finals of the Gary Curtis Invitational in Highland.

Otherwise, he’s been in cruise control. He won River Valley Conference, sectional and district tournament titles. He reeled off three wins at Wednesday’s state duals tournament.

“He’s been in the battle and in the trenches,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “He knows what a loss is like up here, and he knows what wins feel like and what he needs to do to climb the podium and stay on the front side (of the bracket).

“He’s put in the work, battled with some of the best across the state and he’s proven to himself that he deserves to be there.”

Wilton’s two other qualifiers, Jordan Dusenberry (120) and Kaden Shirk (170), lost in the opening round. Both came back with victories in the consolation bracket and need a win Friday afternoon to assure a spot on the podium.

“A good champion mindset is being able to rebound and get the next best thing,” Boorn said. “Dusenberry and Shirk responded very well. It is a good feeling getting three guys into Day 2. Now, let’s get them to Day 3.”

Durant’s Ethan Gast (39-5) lost his first match, 6-2, to Don Bosco’s Kyler Kaack. Gast came back with a 6-0 win in the consolation round to reach the Round of 12.

Class 1A

Teams -- 1. Don Bosco 36; 2. Lisbon 25; 3. Logan-Magnolia 21; 4. Nashua-Plainfield 19.5; T5. Underwood 18.5; T5. West Sioux 18.5; T7. Alburnett 14; T7. North Butler-Clarksville 14; 9. New London 11; T10. Akron-Westfield 10; T10. Waterloo Columbus 10; T10. Emmetsburg 10; T10. Interstate 35 10; T10. West Hancock 10; 15. Central Springs 9; T16. Wilton 8.

First round (Q-C area only)

113 – Brody Brisker (Wilton) pinned Gage Burden (New London), 1:22

120 – Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) pinned Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton), 3:04

126 – Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) dec. Ethan Gast (Durant), 6-2

170 – Lane Kenny (Akron-Westfield) major dec. Kaden Shirk (Wilton), 11-2

First-round consolation (Q-C area only)

120 – Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) pinned Chase England (Bedford/Lenox), 2:12

126 – Ethan Gast (Durant) dec. Ethan Egli (Manson Northwest Webster), 6-0

170 – Kaden Shirk (Wilton) dec. Brandlee Grantz (Southwest Valley), 9-4

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.