Bernard leads four Rocky qualifiers

Rock Island's Aoci Bernard is heading to next week's Class 2A state wrestling tournament as a sectional champion.

The fifth-ranked 138-pounder in the most recent Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings completed his run through the Sycamore Sectional Saturday with a 7-3 decision win over Joliet Catholic's Owen O'Connor.

He had beaten Evan Schiffman from Lemont 9-5 in the semifinal.

Bernard led a quartet of Rocky wrestlers who qualified for state Saturday, although the only other one who reached a final was 182-pounder Steven Marquez. The junior earned a major decision over Ottawa's Charles Medrow in the semifinals before falling 6-1 to Lemont's Moe Khalil in the finals.

Truth Vesey rebounded from Friday's quarterfinal loss at 106 pounds to win four straight matches, two by fall and two by major decision to take third place.

Samuel Niyonkuru rebounded from a semifinal loss at 113 pounds to take fourth and earn the last state spot.

For Geneseo, the Montez brothers will both be going to state, but only the older brother will be going as a sectional champion.

After pinning his way to the 160-pound final, the state's second-ranked Anthony Montez beat Washington's Blake Hinrichsen 3-0 to earn a sectional championship.

Zachary Montez, ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds, fell 4-3 to Gylon Sims of Joliet Catholic in the finals to finish second.

A third Leaf wrestler, Tim Sebastian, worked his way through the wrestlebacks at 106 pounds to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he fell 24-14 to Vesey. His fourth-place finish, however, is good enough for a state berth.

