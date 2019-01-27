With the postseason starting this week for smaller schools in Iowa, here is a look at the top individual records for wrestlers in Iowa Quad-Cities. A wrestler must have at least 25 wins to qualify.
Wrestler;School;Wt. class;Record
Julien Broderson;Assumption;195;40-0
Jarod Kadel;Columbus Community;138;35-0
Kael Brisker;Wilton;106;41-1
Damon Huston;Midland;106;38-1
Baylor Crigger;Camanche;160;35-1
Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;106;33-1
Seth Adrian;Assumption;220;38-2
Collin Lewis;North Scott;145;37-2
Will Esmoil;West Liberty;145;27-2
Eli Loyd;Pleasant Valley;138;41-3
Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;126;36-3
Brett Schoenherr;Midland;220;35-3
Cody Calvelage;Louisa-Muscatine;126;27-3
Ethan Barry;Clinton;195;24-3
Chase Gallagher;North Cedar;285;24-3
Will Jefferson;Bettendorf;170;34-4
Eric Campie;Camanche;170;34-4
Taven Rich;Maquoketa;285;32-4
Caleb McCabe;North Scott;126;29-4
Daniel Meeker;Wapello;126;26-4
Griffin Liddle;Bettendorf;285;37-5