Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Pleasant Valley's Evan Kilstrom on Thursday during their 285-pound match at Assumption High School. Broderson is just one of two undefeated wrestlers in the Iowa Quad-Cities area at 40-0.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

With the postseason starting this week for smaller schools in Iowa, here is a look at the top individual records for wrestlers in Iowa Quad-Cities. A wrestler must have at least 25 wins to qualify.

Wrestler;School;Wt. class;Record

Julien Broderson;Assumption;195;40-0

Jarod Kadel;Columbus Community;138;35-0

Kael Brisker;Wilton;106;41-1

Damon Huston;Midland;106;38-1

Baylor Crigger;Camanche;160;35-1

Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;106;33-1

Seth Adrian;Assumption;220;38-2

Collin Lewis;North Scott;145;37-2

Will Esmoil;West Liberty;145;27-2

Eli Loyd;Pleasant Valley;138;41-3

Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;126;36-3

Brett Schoenherr;Midland;220;35-3

Cody Calvelage;Louisa-Muscatine;126;27-3

Ethan Barry;Clinton;195;24-3

Chase Gallagher;North Cedar;285;24-3

Will Jefferson;Bettendorf;170;34-4

Eric Campie;Camanche;170;34-4

Taven Rich;Maquoketa;285;32-4

Caleb McCabe;North Scott;126;29-4

Daniel Meeker;Wapello;126;26-4

Griffin Liddle;Bettendorf;285;37-5

