Bettendorf upset Glenbard North to open The Clash in Rochester, Minnesota, before falling in its final two matches of the day to finish fourth in its bracket.
The Bulldogs topped Glenbard, seeded third in the bracket to the Bulldogs' sixth and ranked 12th in Illinois' largest class by Illinois Matmen, 33-31.
Kohler Ruggles (126) and Ryan Cole (132) got the Bulldogs off on the right track against Glenbard, each grabbing pins to stake Bettendorf to a 12-0 lead. Still, the Bulldogs trailed 31-27 before 120-pounder Aiden Evans pinned North's David Gilliam to conclude the match.
Duals against Shakopee, ranked in the top 100 in the nation, and Ellsworth didn't go as well for the Bulldogs as they lost 45-21 to Shakopee in the semifinal and 31-25 to Ellsworth in the third-place match.
Will Jefferson (170) and Griffin Liddle (285) won three matches for the Bulldogs. Aiden Evans (120), Voyen Adamson (160) and Alex Blizzard (182) each went 2-1.
North Scott ended up fifth in its bracket at the tournament, falling to Vacaville, the 13th ranked team in California according to CalGrappler.com, 49-15 before winning its final two matches.
First they topped Northwest, the fourth-ranked team in Nebraska Class B, 52-21 before topping Forest Lake, Minnesota, 46-19.
Vacaville ended up winning the bracket.
Devin Strief (138) and Collin Lewis (145) each won three matches, with Lewis pinning all three of his opponents. Josh Connor (113), Caleb McCabe (126), Trenten Doty (132), Jake Matthaidess (152), Kevin Diep (182) and Brady Ernst (285) each went 2-1 on the day for the Lancers.